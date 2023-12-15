Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Daikin ducted heat pump over shooting its targets
Obraik

#311114 15-Dec-2023 11:04
I recently moved into a new build house and one of the things we opted for was a ducted heat pump system, along with an ERV. For the most part it's been great - having cooled or heated air in every room of the house is a dream come true. However, one thing I've noticed in the 4 months that we've been moved in is that it seems the unit overshoots the temps that we set on the controller.

 

With summer here now, I've been trying to compensate for this by setting the set point higher than I would normally like but as an example, last night while it was in cooling only mode I had it set to 24c to try counter the overshooting. In the morning the house was quite chilly and the controller was saying that the room that it is in was 17, which felt true for the whole house (I had to put on some socks and a hoodie). Despite the controller displaying a temp of 17c, I could still hear and feel the unit actively blowing cold air through the vents and the outside unit was running.

 

This is my first ducted system though so before I go back to the heat pump/building company I thought I'd do a dummy check or see if this is just normal based on what others experience. The system is pretty basic in that there is no zone control and as far as I'm aware the only temperature sensor is from the controller itself, although from what I understand it likely also has temperature sensors on the intake air as well? In regards to the latter, I wonder if there is a conflict on temperature readings due to the ERV pulling warm air from outside as well so it thinks things are warmer than they are (although it's meant to be doing heat exchanging to match the outside air temp to the inside temp). During the brief winter period we've been here it also did the opposite with heating, where I would set the temp to 18c but the controller would be reading a room temp of 22-24.




timmmay
  #3172035 15-Dec-2023 12:10
Does your ducted unit have individual room temperature sensors / control? If so is it build into the Daikin unit, or is it a third party system?

 

If you have no individual room temperature control then you probably have dampers with preset flow, and central temperature sensing / control. Temperatures will be all over the place. I had that in my first ducted unit, I had it removed partly because of that, partly because the brand I had was very loud. You can add a third party unit such as Airtouch5, will cost $4-6K I guess (I got mine a while ago) depending on outlets.

 

I wrote a ducted heatpump FAQ here. I'm not sure it will help with your question, but it may be interesting to read.

