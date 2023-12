The galv trailer has rust on the floor, due to me leaving damp compost on it for too long

Ive googled Rust kill and see most at Bunnings/M10 are more of a rust protection than killing although there are some rust converters

Any recommendations? In most places its 100% surface rust covered, do I need to sand it? If so I guess I can get an attachment for the cordless drill?

End of the day do the so called rust killers actually convert rust to a neutral ferrous solution as claimed?

TIA