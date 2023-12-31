I've got a garden timer from Bunnings which has a female tread connector, and I have a twin tap connector, this one. I want to connect the garden timer to one of the two taps, but I have no idea how.

I can't unscrew the garden hose connector from the twin tap; I also have a 4 way one which allows me to.



As it was a gift I don't want to buy a different tap connector if possible :)

I believe I need an adapter with a female garden hose connector on one end, and a male thread on the other end. However, I can't find such an adapter at Mitre10 nor at Bunnings.

One option I found is to use this double ended hose connector and then this hose connector to male tread, but it seems overkill to use two adapters.

Any ideas?