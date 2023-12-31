Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYGarden hose connector to male tread?
boland

496 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311266 31-Dec-2023 15:56
Send private message quote this post

I've got a garden timer from Bunnings which has a female tread connector, and I have a twin tap connector, this one. I want to connect the garden timer to one of the two taps, but I have no idea how. 
I can't unscrew the garden hose connector from the twin tap; I also have a 4 way one which allows me to.

As it was a gift I don't want to buy a different tap connector if possible :)

 

I believe I need an adapter with a female garden hose connector on one end, and a male thread on the other end. However, I can't find such an adapter at Mitre10 nor at Bunnings.

 

One option I found is to use this double ended hose connector and then this hose connector to male tread, but it seems overkill to use two adapters.

 

Any ideas?

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2541 posts

Uber Geek


  #3176533 31-Dec-2023 16:14
Send private message quote this post

What you are looking for does exist, but they aren't very common.

 

https://vi.aliexpress.com/item/1005004577914658.html

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
k1w1k1d
1206 posts

Uber Geek


  #3176542 31-Dec-2023 16:42
Send private message quote this post

Pretty sure if you unscrew that double ended connector you will find that one half has a male thread that will screw into the timer and a quick connect fitting for the adaptor on your tap.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2541 posts

Uber Geek


  #3176546 31-Dec-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

 

Pretty sure if you unscrew that double ended connector you will find that one half has a male thread that will screw into the timer and a quick connect fitting for the adaptor on your tap.

 

 

Pretty sure you're right. It's even in the description...

 

"Used to connect two soaker hoses together or by unscrewing apart you have a hose connector with either a male or female threaded end to screw into."



boland

496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3176550 31-Dec-2023 17:28
Send private message quote this post

Ahh thanks! Sorry didn't read the description...

richms
26436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3176557 31-Dec-2023 18:53
Send private message quote this post

That red and black one is crap. There is a better brand with the same thing available at mitre10. I got one to pull apart to put on my metal protected garden hose and the black and red one would not hold on properly.

 

Because mitre10s website is useless I cant seem to see it, but it was in stock at the glenfield one in one of the other 6 or so brands of hose ends that they sell.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 