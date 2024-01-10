Hey all,
Over the break I build a sleepout, one of these - Log Cabin Garden House Iris 3.6m x 2.7m - Cabins & Studios - Sheds & Carports at Trade Tested
However the roof it just timber and felt, which works well, but it just lets the heat soak through. I can add a heatpump, but that's just covering up the problem. So, I see two options:
1) Build a roof (rafters and purlins) on top of the current roof (and make it into the ceiling), adding in insulation (probably 100mm R3.4) and building paper then steel on top, clean up with ridge boards etc. I can do most of this myself but I have never worked with Coloursteel.
2) Add solar panels. 4 should cover most of the roof. However, would they really be that effective at blocking the heat transfer? I have been thinking of solar as the costs of getting power to the sleepout are not too different (i.e. close-ish).
Anyone done anything similar? Any thoughts on either option?