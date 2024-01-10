That looks pretty similar to a cabin I built as a home office over 10 years ago that is still going strong. Mine is showing signs of deterioration in some areas as I was not diligent about re-treating the timber at least every second year. If you really want it to last I would encourage treating it every year if using an oil stain or similar.

A few weeks into my first summer when fans were no longer cutting it, I acquired a freestanding aircon unit which I vented through a hole in the floor. It made a massive difference, though of course these are not exactly quiet. Around 5 years in I insulated it with polyester insulation under plywood sheets. This was a positive move but the cabin still heated up at a slower pace during the day. A year later I had a small split heat pump unit fitted to eliminate the noise of the freestanding heat pump.

I really like your idea of putting a metal roof on. Heat will still soak through the this walls. (Edit - mine had thinner walls than this, but I would expect this thicker timber to warm up almost as quickly in the full sun. If you paint it white that would help deflect the heat, though I would only be guessing how much it would help.)