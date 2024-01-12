Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Outside water toby.
kiwicw

#311407 12-Jan-2024 12:50
My outside water toby is leaking on a shared driveway, but when I turn it off it stops leaking, is this and easy fix

DjShadow
  #3181135 12-Jan-2024 12:53
It would be worth having a look at your council's GIS viewer for maps of the water network to see if that Toby is part of the mains network (council responsibility) or if that feeds a dwelling.

 

If anything, still report it and get it checked since water leaks is a nationwide problem. 

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
  #3181136 12-Jan-2024 12:55
When you turn off the toby and the leak stops, does this confirm in your mind that the leak is on the house side of the toby?

 

A leak on the house side of the water meter (which is usually in the same place as the toby) is the responsibility of the homeowner to fix.  Calling a plumber is likely to be your best course of action.

 

I've had this happen around 10 years ago, and the unexpected bill was unwelcome but not too expensive as the leak was easy to locate and fix.




kiwicw

  #3181137 12-Jan-2024 12:56
Have notify council, it is on a shared driveway and they won't touch it



CB_24
  #3181139 12-Jan-2024 13:02
We're on a shared driveway and had a leak around the toby and appears on the house side of it, called the council anyway who came around, assessed it and fixed it themselves with no cost to us, seems if its on or close to the toby they'll sort it.

