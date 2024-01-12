When you turn off the toby and the leak stops, does this confirm in your mind that the leak is on the house side of the toby?

A leak on the house side of the water meter (which is usually in the same place as the toby) is the responsibility of the homeowner to fix. Calling a plumber is likely to be your best course of action.

I've had this happen around 10 years ago, and the unexpected bill was unwelcome but not too expensive as the leak was easy to locate and fix.