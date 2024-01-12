It would be worth having a look at your council's GIS viewer for maps of the water network to see if that Toby is part of the mains network (council responsibility) or if that feeds a dwelling.
If anything, still report it and get it checked since water leaks is a nationwide problem.
When you turn off the toby and the leak stops, does this confirm in your mind that the leak is on the house side of the toby?
A leak on the house side of the water meter (which is usually in the same place as the toby) is the responsibility of the homeowner to fix. Calling a plumber is likely to be your best course of action.
I've had this happen around 10 years ago, and the unexpected bill was unwelcome but not too expensive as the leak was easy to locate and fix.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
We're on a shared driveway and had a leak around the toby and appears on the house side of it, called the council anyway who came around, assessed it and fixed it themselves with no cost to us, seems if its on or close to the toby they'll sort it.