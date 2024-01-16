I'd suggest you call the duty planner at your local council first to confirm whether what you are planning requires a building consent or not. In simple terms you are taking a non habitable auxillary building and converting it for domestic/habitable use (or converting a carport attached to the house into a room that will essentially form part of the house itself). If consent should have been gained but you do not go through that process, then it can throw up all sorts of issues if/when you go to sell the property in future.

For the record I am not a builder so take what I say with a grain of salt, but I'd suggest the existing framing timber for the carport 'wall' is insufficent to support weatherboard or similar cladding plus interior wall linings. Those posts are really only there to support the lightweight carport roof. It would either need to be completely replaced or at the very least you will need additional framing added to the existing structure. Adding insulation and lining to the ceiling of the carport area will add weight which will also affect whether the existing posts are even up to the job at all.

Note also that the existing concrete slab is extremely unlikely to have a damp proof course installed, so you will get rising damp in your mud room.

I am all for DIY but I suspect you will at the very least need some guidance from either the council duty planner, a licensed building practitioner, or both.