I am replacing some roof sheeting and then I would like to make our carport watertight for a bit of a mudroom before entering the house.
I want to remove the blue corrugated side sheeting, replace with weatherboard or something similar, install insulation and then clad the inside wall. Same with the roof, replace the blue sheeting with clear (skylight) and then insulate and install ceiling cladding (except where the clear sheeting is)
My question is the footings mostly - how best to seal this in? Concrete footing with damp core installed?