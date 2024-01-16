Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best way to make this carport watertight?
Silvrav

#311445 16-Jan-2024 10:10
I am replacing some roof sheeting and then I would like to make our carport watertight for a bit of a mudroom before entering the house.

 

 

 

I want to remove the blue corrugated side sheeting, replace with weatherboard or something similar, install insulation and then clad the inside wall. Same with the roof, replace the blue sheeting with clear (skylight) and then insulate and install ceiling cladding (except where the clear sheeting is)

 

 

 

 

 

My question is the footings mostly - how best to seal this in? Concrete footing with damp core installed? 

 

 

 

johno1234
  #3182552 16-Jan-2024 10:48
To be watertight it would need to be closed in on all 4 sides, e.g. with a garage door. Technically this makes it a garage not a carport so in my unqualified opinion ought to have a building consent... no?

 

 

 
 
 
 

Silvrav

  #3182554 16-Jan-2024 10:55
johno1234:

 

To be watertight it would need to be closed in on all 4 sides, e.g. with a garage door. Technically this makes it a garage not a carport so in my unqualified opinion ought to have a building consent... no?

 

 

 

 

Thats the end goal, but for now I want to get the roof and 2 walls watertight at least (the third wall is the house wall)

Wheelbarrow01
  #3182555 16-Jan-2024 10:56
I'd suggest you call the duty planner at your local council first to confirm whether what you are planning requires a building consent or not. In simple terms you are taking a non habitable auxillary building and converting it for domestic/habitable use (or converting a carport attached to the house into a room that will essentially form part of the house itself). If consent should have been gained but you do not go through that process, then it can throw up all sorts of issues if/when you go to sell the property in future.

 

For the record I am not a builder so take what I say with a grain of salt, but I'd suggest the existing framing timber for the carport 'wall' is insufficent to support weatherboard or similar cladding plus interior wall linings. Those posts are really only there to support the lightweight carport roof. It would either need to be completely replaced or at the very least you will need additional framing added to the existing structure. Adding insulation and lining to the ceiling of the carport area will add weight which will also affect whether the existing posts are even up to the job at all.

 

Note also that the existing concrete slab is extremely unlikely to have a damp proof course installed, so you will get rising damp in your mud room.

 

I am all for DIY but I suspect you will at the very least need some guidance from either the council duty planner, a licensed building practitioner, or both.

