If it was compliant when installed (which it would have been) and is still in good condition then leave it alone. A friends place was full of this and when they had a sparky redo the kitchen and swap out the outlets in the rest of the living area, they put sleeving on the earths and said that is all that had to be done to make it legit when in place already, They did re-run everything in the kitchen but that's because the wall was open and cable is cheap. They got a cert for the work which at the end of the day is all that matters as the homeowner.