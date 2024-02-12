Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Morning, I'm looking for some input into a ducted heat pump system that I'm wanting installed. 

 

I've read the pinned thread and a few others, but what I'm being told by the company quoting doesnt line up with what I've read / understand. 

 

A few details, the house is a 1910 villa

 

  • 3m? stud
  • walls insulated, ceiling insulated and partial floor insulated
  • Sash windows - leaky round the edges, some double glazed, heavy insultated curtains floor to ceiling
  • Large freestanding fire in the main area
  • Approx 150sqm, wanting to heat 3 bedrooms, bathroom and lounge + dining + kitchen (one room
  • Ceiling has enough headroom to comfortably standup and walk around in, so in roof unit shouldnt be difficult
  • Site is dead flat, with easy access
  • Outdoor unit to roof connection straight up the wall and into the soffit - nothing crazy
  • House has been rewired - electrical should be straight forward also, easy access to switch board.
  • Location - wairarapa

Wanting a mitsubishi, with wifi connectivity and zoned so we can heat the bedrooms / bathroom seperately when the fire is in use. 

 

I've been quoted $21k for the following, which seems high given prices I've seen in other threads.  

 

Ducted heat pump system
Supply and installation of a Mitsubishi Electric ducted heat pump with WiFi
Model: PEA-M140
Heating 16.0 kW
Cooling 14.0 kW
Manufacturer’s Warranty Period: 5 years parts & labour on the unit.
Warranty Period for installation parts and materials: 12 months
Indoor unit location: In a central location within the ceiling.
Outdoor unit location: Outside the bathroom.
200mm down-jet supply air ceiling diffuser locations:
Bedroom One x 2;
Bedroom Two x 1;
Bedroom Three x 1;
Dining x 1;
Lounge x 1;
Kitchen x 1.
150mm down-jet supply air ceiling diffuser locations:
Bathroom x 1.
800mm x 400mm return air grille locations:
To be confirmed but two are rquired and need to be in a common area away from supply air grilles (ideally in the
hallway).
All insulated ducting will be R1.0

 

Sidenote - I had a lossnay system quoted as an addon, was not expecting it to be an addititional $6k!

 

I asked some follow up questions based off my reading here, answers from the installer in bold

 

  • Can you please let me know how you sized the system - I'm surprised that such a small house requires the largest system. I drew a detailed plan of the house, then entered the details (length, width and heaight) into a heat load calculator. I then took into account the type of house and the likely insulation rating. That gave me a required kW and air volume figure. I then checked performance table to see what kw output a particular system will profduce at 2 degrees as all systems have a significant drop in performance at lower temperatures
  • There doesn't appear to be any reference to zoning? We would want the ability to individually set the rooms via zones and automatic temp control (i.e. not manually adjusting the flow to rooms via diffusers) if possible. At a minimum we'd want to separate the living and bedrooms into 2 zones. We use AirTouch5 Zone Control. It adds around $5k to the quoted price. Please be aware that from industry testing there are little to no power savings achieved from zoning, which is what some people want it for. I can provide a quote for this if you would like one?
  • Diffusers - what is your opinion on square Multi Directonal Outlet one's - I'm told that these perform much better than the regular round ones. They are generally metal as opposed to plastic and I haven't seen them used residentially. I can't comment on performance differences as I haven't had experience with them.

My questions

 

  • Does this seem expensive to anyone who has recently priced a system?
  • The system feels oversized given the size of the house - thoughts?
  • I thought the mitsi could be zoned without the need for airtouch?
  • Does anyone know of another installer in wairarapa they'd recommend so I can get a second quote.Any and all input appreciated

 

 

Any and all input appreciated!

 

 

 

 

We paid $19.5k in mid 2020 for exact same model Mitsubishi ducted aircon model PEAD-140 (R32), WiFi adaptor, 8 x 200mm outlets, 2 x wired wall controllers, 1 x Lossnay unit (50VRX or ERX model), 1 x lossnay wall controller, 2 x ducted aircon return air grille and 1 x lossnay return air grille in hallways. From memory, Lossnay cost was just under $4k and ducted aircon cost was $15.5k. We have no zoning and did not opt for it to avoid any noise or back pressure issues. It's nice to walk into any room and feel the same tempurature. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

