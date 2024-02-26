Looking for some handles for our patio doors. Ideally these would be through-fix offset black handles, about 200mm, and slightly rustic/mid century look.

Looked at Knobs & Knockers, Early Settler and TM and they have a few options but quite expensive. For example https://earlysettler.co.nz/products/2934-pull-handle-ac $152 and I need 6 of them. And they are screw fixed single piece simple castings - I'd really prefer back to back through fixed so no visible screws.

Any suggestions for where else to look?

Not found what I want on Temu either so far.