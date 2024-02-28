I want to replace our old electric stove that currently has a 2.5mm cable for the stove-top (elements) and a separate cable for the oven. The replacement freestanding cooker I'm looking at has gas hobs on the cooktop and an electric oven (rated at 3.05kW). The equipment wiring (on the new stove) has a cable with a 15 amp plug connected so it would require a 15 amp hotpoint installed near it.



My question is can the existing wiring be used for this new cooker (using one of the 2.5mm cables) or is it necessary to install a larger cable (4mm or even 6mm) to make it code compliant?



Thanks for any replies.