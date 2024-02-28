Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY New wiring required for freestanding gas/electric stove?
tims

118 posts

Master Geek


#311933 28-Feb-2024 11:44
I want to replace our old electric stove that currently has a 2.5mm cable for the stove-top (elements) and a separate cable for the oven. The replacement freestanding cooker I'm looking at has gas hobs on the cooktop and an electric oven (rated at 3.05kW). The equipment wiring (on the new stove) has a cable with a 15 amp plug connected so it would require a 15 amp hotpoint installed near it.

My question is can the existing wiring be used for this new cooker (using one of the 2.5mm cables) or is it necessary to install a larger cable (4mm or even 6mm) to make it code compliant?

Thanks for any replies.

mentalinc
3187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200795 28-Feb-2024 11:57
Why are you installing gas?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

tims

118 posts

Master Geek


  #3201255 29-Feb-2024 08:26
Because we prefer a gas hob over an electric cooktop. The gas will be supplied fron a 9kg cylinder if we go ahead.

svt40
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3201622 29-Feb-2024 15:08
A 15 amp circuit is normally run on a dedicated 2.5mm TPS, so in your case one of your existing cables should be fine.

 

 

 

The reason for using words like 'should' and 'normally' is that this is the case for most residential / light industrial applications. if the run is unusually long, such as to an external building or perhaps > 20 meters a heavier cable may be called for to manage voltage drop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



gregmcc
2145 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201757 29-Feb-2024 19:28
tims: I want to replace our old electric stove that currently has a 2.5mm cable for the stove-top (elements) and a separate cable for the oven. The replacement freestanding cooker I'm looking at has gas hobs on the cooktop and an electric oven (rated at 3.05kW). The equipment wiring (on the new stove) has a cable with a 15 amp plug connected so it would require a 15 amp hotpoint installed near it.

My question is can the existing wiring be used for this new cooker (using one of the 2.5mm cables) or is it necessary to install a larger cable (4mm or even 6mm) to make it code compliant?

Thanks for any replies.

 

 

 

It may or may not, there are other factors that influence a yes or no answer, get your electrician involved.

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
3187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201810 29-Feb-2024 21:49
I guess my question re the why gas was more, why are you investing in a stove that the govt (prior to be fair), have indicated is fueled by a source they want to get rid of?

 

e.g. this https://www.safegas.co.nz/understanding-the-future-of-gas

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Bung
6387 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3201814 29-Feb-2024 21:58
From your link

 

"No. Natural gas and LPG will continue to be delivered to connected consumers until we’ve fully moved to new low and zero carbon gases, likely to be by 2050. "

 

Good luck expecting a 2024 appliance to last that long, hell I won't.

mentalinc
3187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201818 29-Feb-2024 22:02
You missed the part about the price increases etc.

 

That's also a gas website so that's the "pro" version of the message.

 

And a health view of using gas: https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/127654901/gas-stoves-bad-news-for-household-health-and-the-climate-researchers-say 

 

Have you tried induction?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201825 29-Feb-2024 22:20
Having had both I have a strong preference for induction. It just works, it’s fast and controllable, it only heats the pot and it doesn’t create moisture.
Gas gas to be refilled, creates moisture and CO2,


