keldy

#312002 6-Mar-2024 19:14
Hey all,

 

Quick question about switchboard location in residential house: 

 

Based on AS/NZS 3000:2018, the minimum clearance for a house switchboard is 1.2m and no higher than 2.9m.

 

However, the electrician tells me that new rules state the main switch within the switchboard cannot exceed 1.8m in height, so the switchboard would start at ~1.6m . That seem to be  a bit low as most people will have cabinets etc at that height. 

 

Are there any electricians with up-to-date knowledge who can clarify this?

 

 

 

Thanks heaps

Johnk
  #3203883 6-Mar-2024 19:41
Please note technically we are still governed by AS/NZS 3000:2007 

 

Although AS/NZS 3000:2018 is cited on Standards NZ website, it is currently only referenced in building code compliance document C,AS1 & AS2, not in Schedule 2 of the electricity (Safety) Regulations 2010.

 

This means that, despite the acknowledgment of  AS/NZS 3000:2018 within specific building compliance frameworks, the broader electrical industry continues to operate under the provisions of AS/NZS 3000:2007.

 

(Credit to Master Electricians NZ for the blurb above) 

 

 

 

Generally switchboards are installed out of the way, and not somewhere you would likely place cabinets. I would say the sparky has pretty much given you standard and best practice advice. 

 

 

 

I would check section 2.3.3.3 Location 

 

Main Switches shall be accessible as follows:

 

(a) General main switches shall be readily accessible and the means of operating such switches shall be not more than two meters above the ground, floor or a suitable platform. 

 

 



keldy

  #3203900 6-Mar-2024 20:35
Thanks for the prompt response.

Daynger
  #3204190 7-Mar-2024 17:23
Unsurprisingly your electrician is correct.

 

Also you are supposed to have a clear space in front so the board can be worked on, so no cupboards, shelves, benches etc.



SomeoneSomewhere
  #3204233 7-Mar-2024 19:48
Main switch must be no more than two metres as above - not sure where the electrician got 1.8m from. 

 

 

 

However, this is safety gear that you do want to have readily accessible to everyone, not just tall people, and at short notice. Stuff should not be stored in front of it.

 

 

 

The minimum height of 1.2m is a red herring; there is an exception that applies if all live parts are protected by insulation or barriers, which you sure hope would be the case for any switchboard in the last 50 years. Many commercial installations have full-height boards with the main switch near ground level.


