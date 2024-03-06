Hey all,

Quick question about switchboard location in residential house:

Based on AS/NZS 3000:2018, the minimum clearance for a house switchboard is 1.2m and no higher than 2.9m.

However, the electrician tells me that new rules state the main switch within the switchboard cannot exceed 1.8m in height, so the switchboard would start at ~1.6m . That seem to be a bit low as most people will have cabinets etc at that height.

Are there any electricians with up-to-date knowledge who can clarify this?

Thanks heaps