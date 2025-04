Hi all

I am looking for any recommendations for an arborist in Auckland.

We have a large tree between our house and our neighbour's house, and it's grown a lot more in the year since we moved in than I expected. So it needs trimming and it's too big for me to do myself.

I also want to get the health of the tree checked as given the location any problems could lead it to be dangerous or expensive.

Let me know if there is someone in Auckland you have used previous and can recommend.

Thanks