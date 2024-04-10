Technofreak

We have a E308R which stopped running the other day. The circuit breaker had blown. Resetting the circuit breaker didn't get the freezer running. All that happened was about four beeps when the wall switch was turned on.

There were burn marks at the mid to lower right at the back of the freezer compartment which came from the evaporator area.

I removed the evaporator cover and found the defrost element had a burn hole which corresponded with the burn marks.

I fitted a new defrost element but the freezer still doesn't run. The same beeps are heard when the power is switched on, that's all.

There is a control module at the rear beside the compressor. There are no obvious signs of it having been damaged.

Is it likely the control module has been damaged due to the defrost element burning out?