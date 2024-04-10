Technofreak

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
F & P Upright Freezer Question
#312366 10-Apr-2024 20:28
We have a E308R which stopped running the other day. The circuit breaker had blown. Resetting the circuit breaker didn't get the freezer running. All that happened was about four beeps when the wall switch was turned on.

 

There were burn marks at the mid to lower right at the back of the freezer compartment which came from the evaporator area.

 

I removed the evaporator cover and found the defrost element had a burn hole which corresponded with the burn marks.

 

I fitted a new defrost element but the freezer still doesn't run. The same beeps are heard when the power is switched on, that's all.

 

There is a control module at the rear beside the compressor. There are no obvious signs of it having been damaged.

 

Is it likely the control module has been damaged due to the defrost element burning out?




  #3216814 11-Apr-2024 07:16
somewhat say so maybe…

 

have seen this twice on a couple fridge freezers and the service tech simply replaced either the wee board or the evaporator condenser (is that one in the same as the element)?

 

 
 
 
 

  #3216877 11-Apr-2024 08:36
Goosey:

 

somewhat say so maybe…

 

have seen this twice on a couple fridge freezers and the service tech simply replaced either the wee board or the evaporator condenser (is that one in the same as the element)?

 



 

This is just a freezer.

 

The the defrost element is clipped to the evaporator, but not actually part of it. They are both two separate items sitting behind a cover, inside of, and at the back of the freezer. 

 

The defrost element had a decent hole in it. It had let go with a bit of a bang by the looks of the burn marks on the wall of the freezer compartment. Enough to blow the circuit breaker, which makes me think it may well have taken out the controller as well.




