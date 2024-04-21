Not sure entirely what you're asking, but you can mount a heat pump on an internal wall without any issues. They don't have to be the typical back-to-back setup like most are.

My heat pump is mounted on one of the inner walls of the house which is approx 4m from the outer perimeter. The refrigerant & condensate pipes and power cable run down inside the wall and then to the outdoor unit via the under-floor cavity.

Depending on the elevation/location of the indoor unit, you may need a condensate pump if gravity can't drain it away.