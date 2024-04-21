Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stephendnz

#312488 21-Apr-2024 16:33
Through wall heat pump..

Can anyone tell me please, is there such s thing as a through-wall Heat pump..? I am in New Zealand.

I have an area - lounge-dining area separated by an open doorway the top of which is 600 mm lower thsn the ceiling. Eg ceilings at 2700mm for height @ 2100.

The rooms are slightly offset, so not a complete rectangle. I'm thinking that rather than place a HP at one end or the other of one of the rooms and try and push heat to the fartherest room, it seems more logical to place a HP in the section above the doorway and have Heat pushing into both rooms. Or optionally one room OR the other. Eg. Heat coming out the front AND the back of the HP.

Is this possible. Is there such an attachment/option with HPs.

Cheers

Mehrts
  #3221074 21-Apr-2024 16:43
Not sure entirely what you're asking, but you can mount a heat pump on an internal wall without any issues. They don't have to be the typical back-to-back setup like most are.

 

My heat pump is mounted on one of the inner walls of the house which is approx 4m from the outer perimeter. The refrigerant & condensate pipes and power cable run down inside the wall and then to the outdoor unit via the under-floor cavity.

 

Depending on the elevation/location of the indoor unit, you may need a condensate pump if gravity can't drain it away.

 
 
 
 

tweake
  #3221080 21-Apr-2024 17:03
short answer no.

 

next best thing is a dual head heat pump and you fit a head on each side.

 

otherwise please post a pic or diagram of the rooms.

Handle9
  #3221090 21-Apr-2024 17:26
A small ducted unit would be the best for this type of application. Given it’s an open door way they can use a common return and a supply diffuser in each room.

It’ll cost a bit more than a high wall but it’ll work well.



Senecio
  #3221095 21-Apr-2024 17:37
I'm not sure exactly what you are trying to do but what I do know is that heat rarely transfers from one room to another through a doorway. You just end up with one hot room and one cold room.

Stephendnz

  #3221164 21-Apr-2024 20:01
Sorry, I should have included photo. Were to place a heat pump to heat dining and lounge, and some also some heat to kitchen.
to kitchen.

Why I was asking about through-wall, was iwas thinking it would be good to place it above doorwt a marked, and have heat pushed into both rooms. ;-)

Thoughts?

Handle9
  #3221173 21-Apr-2024 20:15
Thoughts?

 

Cheap way is to mount a highwall indoor unit on the left hand wall of the dining room which will push some air into the living room. It won't work particlularly well but it will move some air into it as well as having covection effects over a period of time. 

 

This is a very good application for a ducted unit feeding all three rooms with the return in the dining room. The living room and dining room should have similar aspects so reasonably similar load profiles.

tweake
  #3221174 21-Apr-2024 20:15
i think your better off finding a location in each room for its own heat pump, or go ducted.

 

what about the bedrooms?

 

also if you got tallish ceilings then look at fitting ceiling fans. that helps circulate the heat around the room.



Jvipers2
  #3221855 23-Apr-2024 15:14
I would say it's best to have a unit for each of the spaces so it doesn't overload the heat pump...

Probably consider something like: OmniCore Multi Room Heat Pump Systems
A Mitsubishi Electric OmniCore Multi Room Heat Pump System allows you to choose the perfect heat pump for each room with just one OmniCore outdoor unit. Whether it is a small capacity whisper quiet high wall for the bedroom, a compact floor console for the home office or a discreet ducted model for the lounge, there is a style and capacity to fit any room – the choice is truly yours.

