Through wall heat pump..
Can anyone tell me please, is there such s thing as a through-wall Heat pump..? I am in New Zealand.
I have an area - lounge-dining area separated by an open doorway the top of which is 600 mm lower thsn the ceiling. Eg ceilings at 2700mm for height @ 2100.
The rooms are slightly offset, so not a complete rectangle. I'm thinking that rather than place a HP at one end or the other of one of the rooms and try and push heat to the fartherest room, it seems more logical to place a HP in the section above the doorway and have Heat pushing into both rooms. Or optionally one room OR the other. Eg. Heat coming out the front AND the back of the HP.
Is this possible. Is there such an attachment/option with HPs.
Cheers