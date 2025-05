larknz: The main concern is that path needs to slope away from the foundation.

I am pretty sure there is also a minimum height difference requirement. When I organised for a caravan parking space to be concreted next to my new garage, the contractor said he had to dig down further to ensure there was at least x height difference between the garage slab and the parking space slab. I think it was 150mm but don't quote me - it's a bit hard to tell with the garage cladding attached.