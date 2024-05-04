Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ozito PXC blower/vac cuts out
johno1234

#312651 4-May-2024 16:53
I've had this thing for a few years and despite being cheap, it has done a good job... but lately it has a very annoying habit of cutting out while in use. The batteries are fine, and I use them in several other tools. It seems to not like being tilted or pointed up. As soon as I point it up it stops. Point it down and bang it a couple of times and it starts and runs fine again. It feels exactly like it has some sort of tilt or mercury switch in it... but never used to cut out like this.

 

Thinking of opening it up to investigate... has anyone done this or seen the issue?

 

 

neb

neb
  #3226505 4-May-2024 17:18
The best place to ask this is probably the Ozito PXC forum.



dazzanz
  #3226512 4-May-2024 18:46
Did it have a 5 year warranty when you purchased it? If so I’ve found Bunnings really good at replacing Ozito items when they have had problems.

Bung
  #3226576 5-May-2024 07:47
neb:

 

The best place to ask this is probably the Ozito PXC forum.

 

 

Thanks for the link. One post mentions new low profile batteries coming explaining why existing 4Ah are on special/3 packs.



neb

neb
  #3226713 5-May-2024 18:11
Bung: Thanks for the link. One post mentions new low profile batteries coming explaining why existing 4Ah are on special/3 packs.

 

The 4Ah batteries are always on special for one reason or another, in Australia it's to compete with Aldi's equivalents, so when Aldi run a special at $49 Bunnings does the same.

 

Edited to add: 18650-based 4Ah's I mean, the 21700-based ones haven't been around long enough to tell whether they'll keep this up.

