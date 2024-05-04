I've had this thing for a few years and despite being cheap, it has done a good job... but lately it has a very annoying habit of cutting out while in use. The batteries are fine, and I use them in several other tools. It seems to not like being tilted or pointed up. As soon as I point it up it stops. Point it down and bang it a couple of times and it starts and runs fine again. It feels exactly like it has some sort of tilt or mercury switch in it... but never used to cut out like this.

Thinking of opening it up to investigate... has anyone done this or seen the issue?