Hi all,

Calling all electricians....

the kitchen is getting renovated and it got to the stage of the cooktop replacement.

the new cooktop is 6000W.

and from what I can see there is a circuit breaker with a label "Merlin Gerin Multi9 D60 C32 - 240/415 4500"

The current cooktop is 5000W and always worked fine.

from what I can see the oven is using the same circuit breaker as well.

in my view the circuit breaker needs to be replaced as 4500W is below of the current and new cooktop W.

Builder who is doing the renovation said that his electrician confirmed that there is no need to upgrade the wiring or circuit breaker.

can i have second opinions please?

I don't want to engage another electrician at this stage but if it is needed I will.

thank you for your help.