I needed a power point installed in the ceiling and by coincidence a leaflet arrived in the letterbox for a sparky looking for work so figured I would get him in to take a look. Turns out Tuan is a young kid who has decided to branch out of the firm he was working for and start his own business. So he's bought a van and off he goes. He came in promptly as I guess as a brand new business he has few customers. He did a nice job with good attention to detail and tidied up afterwards so I would recommend him.

TN Electric Ltd, 0212519859 info@tnelectric.co.nz

I don't think his email and website are working yet... email to him bounced.