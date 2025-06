Working on a small project with the kids building water rockets with 3D printed parts. Does anyone know the thread pitch used on 2L and 1.5L bottles in NZ? I've got a a few at home (Coke and Kiwi Blue) and they're using the same pitch. I tried a part from Thingiverse but its not right.

Failing that I'll have to learn how to measure the thread and figure it out myself!

Edit:

Found this which looks promising

https://www.printables.com/model/262018-pet-bottle-pco28-1810-thread-standard-models