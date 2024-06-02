tweake: first thing is to work out what sizes you actually need in each room. multi's are best used when most if not all heads are running. however you can use a smaller outdoor unit than you need. just means you won't get full performance from each when running all at once. but trying to get small enough multi is a problem. hell even trying to get small enough single can be a problem for small bedrooms. with quotes, just check the labor. some guys will do the same install cost per unit, so no discount for getting 3 done at the same time.

Sizing is always kinda hard. Calculators in NZ are all generally set up for winter heating, but other than a fan heater next to my wife (who grew up in the tropics) in our office, we don't really require any more heating than what drifts up our staircase from our long heat pump). Cooling is what I am after.



Numbers in bold below are from this calculator using the partially insulated setting.



https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/heatpump/how-to-choose-the-right-size-heat-pump.aspx





Upstairs Bedrooms are ~9.3 m^2 (1.2kW) each. Our portable air con in the bedroom is rated at 1.83kW, and takes the edge of the heat in summer, but never reaches it's set point. Of course this is an old unit so it may not be achieving it's rating, and a bunch of heat will leak into the room from the compressor, discharge duct, and air cycling via the window.







Upstairs Office is ~10.3 m^2. This is really the (summer) problem room Nor east facing skylight (opening), nor west facing window (non opening). Low sloped ceiling etc. a lot of thermal gain here. In winter a 1kW fan heater (regular fan heater on low) is fine to keep this room warm. (1.4kW)





Master bedroom (downstairs) is 14 m^2 (excl a walk in wardrobe and bathroom - bathroom has electric underfloor heating) - This room is much better thermally. Is 4 steps above the lounge so picks a decent amount of warmth from our lounge heatpump in winter, and is better ventilated and cooler than the upstairs rooms in summer. (1.9kW)







Split unit quotes are for:



4x Panasonic CS/CU-Z25XKR (rated 2.5kW cooling, 3.0kW heating)



There is 1 smaller size, in the Panasonic range, but minimum turn-down is the same. Do gain a little in efficiency though.











Or

4x Mitsubishi MSZ-AP25VGKD (rated 2.5 kW cooling, 3.5kW heating)



Of note, Mitsubishi Electric has recently released its first AP mini series heat pump. The installer said it was $150 cheaper, but recommended the AP25 over this model unless we needed the physically smaller size indoor unit, as the AP25 comes with wifi standard unlike the AP20.



The AP 20 has dramatically lower turndown (min capacity) than AP25, but is noisier and less efficient







Fujitsu (just for the master bedroom):



https://www.fujitsugeneral.co.nz/product/set-asth09knca

Not as quiet as the other brands when turned down low, and a touch lower cooling efficiency but otherwise the spec sheet looks.









Same brand also has a 2.0kW class unit









Ducted (2x upstairs bedrooms and study only):



One vendor quoted us a 6.8kW Cooling, 7.5kW heating ducted unit



The other quoted a 7.1kW Cooling, 8.0kW heating unit





Multi Spilt:



Outdoor:



Smallest unit that brand offers



https://www.fujitsugeneral.co.nz/product/aoth24kbca3





Indoor (I think our quote has an error in it as it references a spit unit, assume the one below is what was intended):



https://www.fujitsugeneral.co.nz/product/asth07kmcd





So the indoor unit's are a size down from what I was quoted as split units. Outdoor unit should be able to turn down low enough to run just one room, but that is pretty much the limit of the turn down (1.8kW, where the splits can turn down 0.6 - 1.1 kW depending on unit). Turn down should be just fine when running 2x units and great when running all three.



Not as quiet as the other brand units, but at less then 22dBA on low should be OK I guess.







Mitsubishi electric does offer lower power outdoor units, but the minimum run speed is worse than the Fujitsu...







Could also go up to the 4 port unit and include the master bedroom in the multi split, but then the minimum speed is way more than what one room will require:



