Has anybody gone through this decision before?
Currently have a large heatpump in the lounge (primarily for winter heating).
Our house absolutely bakes upstairs (2x bedroom and a home office), currently make do in summer with a very old (noise, bulky & inefficient) hose out the window air con for our bedroom.
There is also another bedroom downstairs that we are considering tackling at the same time
But now that i have a job that is mostly work from home, we have decided to air conditioning the office is fairly essential, and we might as well do the other bedrooms at the same time As to get rid of the old portable air con.
In general we expect to run the Office aircon during the day in summer and our bedroom during the night. The other bedroom will only be needed when our child is doing homework, or during heatwaves etc (or perhaps to warm the room up after she has a bath in the winter).
I wanted lots of individual spits, so each unit has a full turn down range available, and I am concerned the multi-split compressor will be oversized for our typically operational case (1 room only), and like the idea that we can run a single air conditioner at ~0.9kW, or run every one at full noise (~2.5kW+ x 3)
That said, one vendor has quoted us Multispits, & it is dramatically cheaper (thousands) than what another vendor has quoted us for individual splits. I know it is a worse technical solution, but the cost saving is so substantial I am giving it serious thought. Quite appealing to have 1x big outdoor unit vs 3x little ones. And the multi split is big enough that it would get wired back to the switchboard vs the little units which would get tapped into the back of power outlets (we have 16A circuits and have tripped breakers on occasion)
We have also been quoted ducted (with zone control), ~$2k more than multispits. Shying away from this option as the ceiling space above our upstairs rooms gets crazy hot, and i am concerned about the heat gain through the insulated ductwork impacting efficiency.
We have our master bedroom downstairs, doesn't have the same heat issues as upstairs (and currently it is vacant, but we will move there when we expand the family). Have had an individual unit priced for this room, but potentially could also include it in the multisplit setup (but not the ducted setup).
Any thoughts on this? Has anybody regretted going multisplit?