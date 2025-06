Hi

Wanting to know what a '1 phase 2 wire energy meter' is?, and how it's meant to work?

There is one in the switch board for second breaker/fuse board.

The numbers on the meter haven't changed at all, but power is being used off the switch board.

I'm wanting to look at moving to a smart meter to get better pricing, but want to understand what the meter is first and how having it may impact the ability to get a smart meter installed.

thanks