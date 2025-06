nzkc: $400 for an ethernet powered clock!? I'm in the wrong business.



Afraid I dont know of a product itself - but this would be the type of project I'd look to build myself. Either with a Raspberry Pi or, more likely, an ESP32 or similar.

I'm guessing the cost (many of the NZ suppliers just have price on application) is indicative of the low volumes of these sold. Nothing particularly hard conceptually about it.



I'm guessing most adults just use their phones to tell the time, and buy the ~$30 battery wall clocks for their kids if they need.



An the likes of universities pay through the nose for the niche solution of a synchronized, wired wall clock.





Don't really have the desire to build a clock. While I would like to forever eliminate the chore of clock setting / battery changing, running the wire is about the limit of the effort I am willing to put into this.