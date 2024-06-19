Hi,
Anyone can recommend a good reliable garage door opener brand and/or model? our last one (Doorworks GDC6) only last 5 years, and we need replace with a new one.
we have a double garage.
Thanks for your help.
You don't mention budget, but I've been eyeing this one: https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/product/commander-ultimate-mj3800myq/
I also do like the AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR LOCK : Deadbolt style lock.
and battery backup.
why did you need to replace it? we have 2 doorworx ones, and they have been going fine for the last 4 years. The bigger door gets opened 4-6 times a day. we have had the doors serviced and rebalanced to make sure they are not moving too much weight.
keen to know what issues you had.
Thanks cychronz and Jase2985. budget is approx. $1000, but open to other options. we do not need much fancy features, just need to be reliable, the old Doorworks GDC6 only last 5 years (opener making noise but nothing move), and we had some guy came to repair but he said not be able, need to replace. we don't want to replace very 5 years, therefore seek recommendations for reliable brand/model.
@georgetrex did you ever have the door serviced and the springs adjusted?
Garador / Dominator ones seem ok. Are you sure your door is balanced properly, as that can cause strain on the motor if it isn't. Our original garage door opener was about 20 years old without issue although was only a single sectional door.
I got a Merlin Commander Essential a few years back for about $900 give or take. Been fine since purchase and was much quieter then our old unit. I also got a Meross smart garage door opener off Amazon for about $60 and now have it wired in so I can open the garage with my iPhone and Carplay dashboard which is actually quite handy.
Merlin/Chamberlain units are well-regarded, apart from the fact that they have locked down the API used with their optional myQ remote control & monitoring solution (if that's something you care about).
We have an older unit pushing 10 years that has been very reliable.
I learnt recently that the dry contacts on Security+1.0 and 2.0 units aren't just for door toggle - they transport serial data as well. Using something like this gives you door control and status directly from the garage door without having to wire in additional sensors. I've got mine connected to Home Assistant via ESPHome: