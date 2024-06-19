Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYGarage door opener recommendations please
georgetrex

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315171 19-Jun-2024 09:09
Send private message

Hi, 

 

Anyone can recommend a good reliable garage door opener brand and/or model? our last one (Doorworks GDC6) only last 5 years, and we need replace with a new one. 

 

we have a double garage.

 

Thanks for your help.

Create new topic
cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3250741 19-Jun-2024 10:12
Send private message

You don't mention budget, but I've been eyeing this one: https://www.gomerlin.co.nz/product/commander-ultimate-mj3800myq/

 

 

 

I also do like the AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR LOCK : Deadbolt style lock.

 

and battery backup.



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250799 19-Jun-2024 13:41
Send private message

why did you need to replace it? we have 2 doorworx ones, and they have been going fine for the last 4 years. The bigger door gets opened 4-6 times a day. we have had the doors serviced and rebalanced to make sure they are not moving too much weight.

 

 

 

keen to know what issues you had.

 

 

 

 

georgetrex

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250818 19-Jun-2024 14:06
Send private message

Thanks cychronz and Jase2985. budget is approx. $1000, but open to other options. we do not need much fancy features, just need to be reliable, the old Doorworks GDC6 only last 5 years (opener making noise but nothing move), and we had some guy came to repair but he said not be able, need to replace. we don't want to replace very 5 years, therefore seek recommendations for reliable brand/model. 



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250855 19-Jun-2024 15:41
Send private message

@georgetrex did you ever have the door serviced and the springs adjusted?

mattwnz
20114 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250857 19-Jun-2024 15:46
Send private message

georgetrex:

 

Hi, 

 

Anyone can recommend a good reliable garage door opener brand and/or model? our last one (Doorworks GDC6) only last 5 years, and we need replace with a new one. 

 

we have a double garage.

 

Thanks for your help.

 

 

 

 

Garador / Dominator ones seem ok. Are you sure your door is balanced properly, as that can cause strain on the motor if it isn't.  Our original garage door opener was about 20 years old without issue although was only a single sectional door. 

gjm

gjm
808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250859 19-Jun-2024 15:54
Send private message

I got a Merlin Commander Essential a few years back for about $900 give or take. Been fine since purchase and was much quieter then our old unit. I also got a Meross smart garage door opener off Amazon for about $60 and now have it wired in so I can open the garage with my iPhone and Carplay dashboard which is actually quite handy.




Do surveys for Beer money (referral link) - Octopus Group 

 

Link for buying beer (not affiliated, just like beer) - Good George

OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251118 20-Jun-2024 11:23
Send private message

Merlin/Chamberlain units are well-regarded, apart from the fact that they have locked down the API used with their optional myQ remote control & monitoring solution (if that's something you care about).

 

We have an older unit pushing 10 years that has been very reliable. 

 

 

 

I learnt recently that the dry contacts on Security+1.0 and 2.0 units aren't just for door toggle - they transport serial data as well. Using something like this gives you door control and status directly from the garage door without having to wire in additional sensors. I've got mine connected to Home Assistant via ESPHome:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright