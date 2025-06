georgetrex:

Merlin/Chamberlain units are well-regarded, apart from the fact that they have locked down the API used with their optional myQ remote control & monitoring solution (if that's something you care about).

We have an older unit pushing 10 years that has been very reliable.

I learnt recently that the dry contacts on Security+1.0 and 2.0 units aren't just for door toggle - they transport serial data as well. Using something like this gives you door control and status directly from the garage door without having to wire in additional sensors. I've got mine connected to Home Assistant via ESPHome: