I live rurally and also not too remote - nearest neighbour would be 1ish km's away and I use Unifi Protect.

Cameras cover driveway and other areas of the property and I simply get motion alerts. I was considering a driveway beam but haven't had the need with the motion alerts. My phone just goes ding and shows me what’s triggered it. It records to a local NVR that’s accessible via an app or browser here or remotely. Haven't had a need to back this up at all. Unifi does also have access control and that will run off the cloud key used as the NVR - I haven’t tried their access products at all however.

Personally, I've found the cameras and the overall cctv solution from them excellent and very usable. As with anything Ubiquiti though it pays to be careful with firmware and controller updates. Also having the full Unifi ecosystem helps as all network/camera devices etc are viewable and configurable remotely.

I’m considering looking at motion sensors inside to replace the alarm system because as I’m rural an alarm is 9/10ths invisible to neighbours - and even when monitored a guard is usually too far away to be any use. My thinking is it’s better to be alerted and actually see what’s going on rather than guessing.