I'm in the final stages of designing a new house build. The last thing I need to consider is security system. I'd like a reliable system of cameras, access control (gate and doors), and alarms. I'm looking for brand/system recommendations. Any advice appreciated, as I'm a little at sea with all the options out there.
Property
The location is rural. It isn't remote, but is out of sight of other houses and the road. Internet connection will be via Starlink, or 4G. There are two buildings (house and 4 bay shed) I want to alarm. Both buildings will have internal ethernet (minimum of Cat 5e), and mesh WiFi, PoE will be available. Cameras would be mainly external, plus entranceways, garage and the outbuilding.
Considerations
- I have fire protection planned already (including roof sprinklers)
- I would like a system where camera footage is stored locally, with backup to cloud, under my control/ownership - backup to a NAS we own at another property would be an acceptable solution.
- Ideally I'd be able to remotely view cameras, arm/disarm alarm system open/close one garage-door in each building and lock/unlock some doors
- Is there any benefit in cameras, access control and alarms systems being interlinked?
- What do people think about light beams around property, especially vehicle entrances and patio areas?
- I'd like text alerts of system triggers (alarm, gates, cameras)
- I also have some tank and pump monitoring systems - is it possible to integrate these within a security system, or should they be a separate system?