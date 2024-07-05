Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Build Unified Security System Options
MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


#315346 5-Jul-2024 13:55
Send private message

I'm in the final stages of designing a new house build.  The last thing I need to consider is security system.   I'd like a reliable system of cameras, access control (gate and doors), and alarms. I'm looking for brand/system recommendations.  Any advice appreciated, as I'm a little at sea with all the options out there.

 

Property

 

The location is rural. It isn't remote, but is out of sight of other houses and the road.  Internet connection will be via Starlink, or 4G.  There are two buildings (house and 4 bay shed) I want to alarm.  Both buildings will have internal ethernet (minimum of Cat 5e), and mesh WiFi, PoE will be available.  Cameras would be mainly external, plus entranceways, garage and the outbuilding.

 

Considerations

 

  • I have fire protection planned already (including roof sprinklers)
  • I would like a system where camera footage is stored locally, with backup to cloud, under my control/ownership - backup to a NAS we own at another property would be an acceptable solution.
  • Ideally I'd be able to remotely view cameras, arm/disarm alarm system open/close one garage-door in each building and lock/unlock some doors
  • Is there any benefit in cameras, access control and alarms systems being interlinked?
  • What do people think about light beams around property, especially vehicle entrances and patio areas? 
  • I'd like text alerts of system triggers (alarm, gates, cameras)
  • I also have some tank and pump monitoring systems - is it possible to integrate these within a security system, or should they be a separate system?

 




Mike

Create new topic
dimsim
841 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256649 5-Jul-2024 14:36
Send private message

I live rurally and also not too remote - nearest neighbour would be 1ish km's away and I use Unifi Protect.

 

Cameras cover driveway and other areas of the property and I simply get motion alerts. I was considering a driveway beam but haven't had the need with the motion alerts. My phone just goes ding and shows me what’s triggered it. It records to a local NVR that’s accessible via an app or browser here or remotely. Haven't had a need to back this up at all. Unifi does also have access control and that will run off the cloud key used as the NVR - I haven’t tried their access products at all however.

 

Personally, I've found the cameras and the overall cctv solution from them excellent and very usable. As with anything Ubiquiti though it pays to be careful with firmware and controller updates. Also having the full Unifi ecosystem helps as all network/camera devices etc are viewable and configurable remotely.

 

I’m considering looking at motion sensors inside to replace the alarm system because as I’m rural an alarm is 9/10ths invisible to neighbours - and even when monitored a guard is usually too far away to be any use. My thinking is it’s better to be alerted and actually see what’s going on rather than guessing.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Handle9
11100 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256669 5-Jul-2024 16:07
Send private message

For the use case you are describing I'd be starting with the number of cameras and appetite for DIY vs going a more "appliance" type route. You'll need to consider what infrastructure you are planning to run as you may have a NAS or server already. That has a bearing on how far the budget goes.

 

There are plenty of different options but you could go the Synology route with Surveilance station, which is very easy but reasonably expensive to license, or you could go for dedicated software like Blue Iris which is more powerful and cheaper but has a much higher faf factor.

 

Regardless of how you go for surveillance I'd be looking at using something like Home assistant to manage view cameras on a daily basis, interact with access control and your pump monitoring as well as any other integration/automation. Basically I'd use that as my front end for all my different subsystems and only interact with them if there was a good reason to do so.

neb

neb
11291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3256901 6-Jul-2024 13:33
Send private message

A general comment, run way too much Ethernet everywhere.  If you're not using at least one 300m spool you don't have enough cabling capacity for all the stuff you'll suddenly need to wire up somewhere.  In particular, run between half a dozen and a dozen spare pairs up into the attic that you can later drop down into the rooms where you didn't add enough originally.



phrozenpenguin
828 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3257218 7-Jul-2024 22:13
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Regardless of how you go for surveillance I'd be looking at using something like Home assistant to manage view cameras on a daily basis, interact with access control and your pump monitoring as well as any other integration/automation. Basically I'd use that as my front end for all my different subsystems and only interact with them if there was a good reason to do so.

 

 

The camera viewing integration I have seen in Home Assistant is very basic compared to a dedicated NVR or Synology surveillance. Am I missing something? Home Assistant should also come with the caveat around ongoing maintenance and all the good and bad that comes with an open source project. This may be of more significance for a surveillance system!

Handle9
11100 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257220 7-Jul-2024 22:38
Send private message

phrozenpenguin:

Handle9:


Regardless of how you go for surveillance I'd be looking at using something like Home assistant to manage view cameras on a daily basis, interact with access control and your pump monitoring as well as any other integration/automation. Basically I'd use that as my front end for all my different subsystems and only interact with them if there was a good reason to do so.



The camera viewing integration I have seen in Home Assistant is very basic compared to a dedicated NVR or Synology surveillance. Am I missing something? Home Assistant should also come with the caveat around ongoing maintenance and all the good and bad that comes with an open source project. This may be of more significance for a surveillance system!



On a daily basis at home you don’t use the extra features from surveillance station or a nvr you just check the odd camera.

When you need to use more advanced features you do that.

Any integration platform will require maintenance be it proprietary or open source.

LostBoyNZ
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3257235 8-Jul-2024 07:27
Send private message

The subject detection (e.g. vehicle, person etc) in the Ubiquiti Unifi camera system has been really reliable for me over the last three years. We've got their cameras around the property as they're POE powered and stored locally but can be viewed (including playback) via the app from anywhere. In the case of their doorbell, it also has a two way speaker.

 

Just based on my own experience, I think the subject detection would be capable of replacing the light beams.

 

You mentioned getting text notifications on camera triggers. The Unifi protect app just does notifications (with a preview picture) and email alerts. But there's Home Assistant integration so I would think somehow text notifications would be possible if you find you still need them.




Get a bonus $50 of Meta credit when buying a Quest 3S or Quest 3 from https://www.meta.com/referrals/link/LostBoyNZ

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal, PlayStation 5 consoles, Valve Index and more...

MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257376 8-Jul-2024 13:19
Send private message

Handle9:

 

For the use case you are describing I'd be starting with the number of cameras and appetite for DIY vs going a more "appliance" type route. You'll need to consider what infrastructure you are planning to run as you may have a NAS or server already. That has a bearing on how far the budget goes.

 

There are plenty of different options but you could go the Synology route with Surveilance station, which is very easy but reasonably expensive to license, or you could go for dedicated software like Blue Iris which is more powerful and cheaper but has a much higher faf factor.

 

Regardless of how you go for surveillance I'd be looking at using something like Home assistant to manage view cameras on a daily basis, interact with access control and your pump monitoring as well as any other integration/automation. Basically I'd use that as my front end for all my different subsystems and only interact with them if there was a good reason to do so.

 

 

I have this NAS Buy the Synology DiskStation DS423+ 4-Bay NAS Server, Intel Quad Core Upto 2.7... ( DS423+ ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

I wasn't planning to have home assistant right away.  I know it's excellent but, it's another ecosystem I'd have to learn about.  I've seen enough to know that its not trivial - mainly via a very enjoyable YT channel called Hands On Katie.  I'm also unsure if it's solid enough for home security? 

 

It's definitely in my future but after I get the data, HVAC and energy systems working properly and playing nicely.




Mike



MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257379 8-Jul-2024 13:21
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

The subject detection (e.g. vehicle, person etc) in the Ubiquiti Unifi camera system has been really reliable for me over the last three years. We've got their cameras around the property as they're POE powered and stored locally but can be viewed (including playback) via the app from anywhere. In the case of their doorbell, it also has a two way speaker.

 

Just based on my own experience, I think the subject detection would be capable of replacing the light beams.

 

You mentioned getting text notifications on camera triggers. The Unifi protect app just does notifications (with a preview picture) and email alerts. But there's Home Assistant integration so I would think somehow text notifications would be possible if you find you still need them.

 

 

Thanks, appreciate the recommendation.  Probably not going with HA immediately, I'll have bigger fish to fry in the first few months after close-in.




Mike

MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257392 8-Jul-2024 14:02
Send private message

neb:

 

A general comment, run way too much Ethernet everywhere.  If you're not using at least one 300m spool you don't have enough cabling capacity for all the stuff you'll suddenly need to wire up somewhere.  In particular, run between half a dozen and a dozen spare pairs up into the attic that you can later drop down into the rooms where you didn't add enough originally.

 

 

We definitely will be doing this.

 

SFPs for the data-hungry within-house runs (NAS, HT, office, workshop) and the long run between the house and shed.  Cat6 for everything else hardwired. Mesh WiFi with ethernet back-haul (also Cat6).

 

There will be a gratuitous amount of Cat6.  I'm buying in bulk, and running it myself (I'll get a pro in to do the terminations) so I can go completely OTT.  I even have some going to the outdoor kitchen/BBQ area 🤠.

 

The wall design allows me to easily run more for interior outlets, if I need to. 




Mike

Handle9
11100 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257444 8-Jul-2024 14:44
Send private message

MikeAqua:

 

Handle9:

 

For the use case you are describing I'd be starting with the number of cameras and appetite for DIY vs going a more "appliance" type route. You'll need to consider what infrastructure you are planning to run as you may have a NAS or server already. That has a bearing on how far the budget goes.

 

There are plenty of different options but you could go the Synology route with Surveilance station, which is very easy but reasonably expensive to license, or you could go for dedicated software like Blue Iris which is more powerful and cheaper but has a much higher faf factor.

 

Regardless of how you go for surveillance I'd be looking at using something like Home assistant to manage view cameras on a daily basis, interact with access control and your pump monitoring as well as any other integration/automation. Basically I'd use that as my front end for all my different subsystems and only interact with them if there was a good reason to do so.

 

 

I have this NAS Buy the Synology DiskStation DS423+ 4-Bay NAS Server, Intel Quad Core Upto 2.7... ( DS423+ ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

I wasn't planning to have home assistant right away.  I know it's excellent but, it's another ecosystem I'd have to learn about.  I've seen enough to know that its not trivial - mainly via a very enjoyable YT channel called Hands On Katie.  I'm also unsure if it's solid enough for home security? 

 

It's definitely in my future but after I get the data, HVAC and energy systems working properly and playing nicely.

 

 

Surveillance station will likely eat what you want to do and you already have it. If it was me I'd buy one of the cameras I was going to integrate and have a play. You get 2 free cameras and you can decide from there.

 

Also just for clarity I wasn't suggesting using HA as the VMS. I was suggesting you integrate your alarms and camera feeds into HA so you can use that as your day to day front end for all sorts of stuff. It gives you a single pane of glass to do day to day stuff and a more powerful piece of software to do more sophisticated operations.

MikeAqua

7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257684 9-Jul-2024 10:42
Send private message

Handle9:

 

Surveillance station will likely eat what you want to do and you already have it. If it was me I'd buy one of the cameras I was going to integrate and have a play. You get 2 free cameras and you can decide from there.

 

Also just for clarity I wasn't suggesting using HA as the VMS. I was suggesting you integrate your alarms and camera feeds into HA so you can use that as your day to day front end for all sorts of stuff. It gives you a single pane of glass to do day to day stuff and a more powerful piece of software to do more sophisticated operations.

 

 

Thanks, appreciate the clarification.

 

Maybe, I'll have to push learning about HA up the to do list.  It looks like big learning curve from what I have seen.

 

I want to get cameras up on the site before building starts - theft from rural building sites is quite common now, apparently




Mike

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright