Castlvaniafan:

I've got a low pressur hot water heater in my attic which has done a decent job but is past its life span and needs replacing. I live in Wellington and typical Welly style I don't have much space outside, I do have a small corner outside but have to weigh up if it's worth taking it up with a hot water heater.

As I slowly upgrade my systems in the house I'm going to lower carbon footprint and lower power options with intention to completely remove gas (stove is the last thing now).

I just had a basic question as I'm not really familiar with LP vs Mains. Reason I ask is, if I have free space in my attice and very limited space outside. I'm considering just sticking with LP. My existing taps can take mains pressure though, just inspected all them and they are ceramic inside.

What is the advantage of going from LP to Mains?

And then I have a question about heat pump hot water heaters. As I'm weighing up the benefits of having an external heat pump water heater versus the space it's going to take up

Anyone in Wellington have one outside? How's the performance in the cold weeks like last getting down to 4-6* overnight?

Thanks!!