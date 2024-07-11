evilengineer:

Has anyone tried cleaning the radiator fins on a heat pump outside unit?

Our living room heat pump, now quite old (wasn't new when we bought the house 9.5yrs ago), isn't kicking out much heat these days even when set at 28deg.

A check of the outside unit shows the fins behind the fan to be pretty gungy which is no doubt affecting performance.

Has anyone tried cleaning the fins on their unit?

A quick look on You Tube shows people squirting the fins with a hose pipe (not with a water blaster, though) through to using some sort of expanding foam cleaning product.

Would be interested in any tips and whether it made any difference to performance.

It may just be time to stump up and buy a new heat pump.