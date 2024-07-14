Rushmere: Can anyone offer a simple explanation of how to evaluate the effectiveness of wall insulation R values please? For example, would R4.0 wall insulation be twice as effective as R2.0 insulation in terms of heat retention, or is it a non-linear scale? I can buy R2.8 wall insulation from Bunnings, which is about 56% more expensive than R2.6. That makes me assume it's a non-linear scale, but the question is, how much "more" am I getting from R2.8 than R2.6. Is the effectiveness of the R2.8 insulation 56% "better" than the R2.6, or is it more complicated than that? Is it possible to easily compare, or am I being too simplistic?

you need to look at the overall system.

for eg if you doubled the wall insulation will you get double the heat retention? no. thats because a wall is made up of timber/steel as well. this is the same trick that building industry pulled on home owners with windows. the windows where rated by glass insulation rating without factoring in the frame. the frame could make double glazing worse than an old wooden single glazing.

a "standard" r2 wall requires r2.2 insulation. however a lot of walls are not "standard".

the other factor is you need insulation to be continuous for it to work properly. having a non insulated spot or low insulated spot lowers the overall insulation value a lot more than what would think. trying to make up for low insulation in one spot by increasing insulation in another does not work well in practice. think of it this way, heat pours out the holes in the insulation. then there is things like wind washing because most walls are open to the outside and wind gets around the edges of the insulation. this is why how insulation is installed makes a big difference in actual real world performance.

is the r2.8 insulation standard or acoustic? acoustic is a lot more expensive and frankly doesn't work that well for acoustics. just standard insulation will do the job.

if you want a well insulated house you need to look at the overall system and how its done.