ShinyShrimp: Hi @Devilz I'm also looking at getting a Rinnai Hydraheat would you mind letting me know where you got a good price for it? Did you end up installing and what's your experience so far?

I actually just got it installed today, so perfect timing, apart from my experience so far is aout 8 hours runtime :) I got it from a friend who works for Rinnai so didnt get it through the usual retail channels (only reason I went for it really as otherwise it would have been to much for my wallet) probably best to phone around a few places to get the best price you can (Auckland home show sometimes have discounts if you up this way this weekend I think?)

It looks great mounted outside and the heatpump part is reasonably quiet as well, got it mounted just to the side of the single pane kitchen window and cant hear a thing when the fans going, after a month of running ill give the power bill a looking at to see if it was worth it in the end.

Its got options to enable heatpump only mode if you dont need the 275litres of water heated up to quickly, so we'll see if ill switch it to that mode after a while to save more power, currently set to standard mode which can use the normal element heater to bump up the temperature quicker if you use a lot of water at once.

I assume theyre worth it the more hot water your family usually uses, so the more showers/baths the more money youll end up saving per monthly power bill (and also depending how many years youll live at the residence to get your savings back)

Its only me, the missus and the toddler at the house at the moment so the total hot water usage isnt massive compared to larger families (we went from a 170L tank which was more than enough water to the 275L due to the heatpump not needing to work as hard to keep more water warm I guess) so the monthly savings wont be huge but I needed a new cylinder anyway so thought may as well get the best I could for the price at the time even it was a little overkill for what we needed as we'll be here for a few years and should hopefully get the extra cost back as power savings by that time if it works as its intended to.

Fingers crossed it works for years without issues but time will tell