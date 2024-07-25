Ive got a bargain price for a Rinnai HydraHeat Hot Water Heat Pump from a friend and thinking of buying one to replace the current hotwater cylinder which really needs replacing due to age... but cant seem to find any reviews or comments from any owners (might be to new a model to have sold many?)
Anyone out there have any exerpience with them? noise levels etc (they say 45db but you know how companies like to advertise their best numbers only)
I did read somewhere that the heatpump that sits on top is a Midea/China made unit? Which doesnt give me great confidence for reliability over 5 years when the warranty runs out, and being a unit that sits on top of the tank getting a replacement after 5 years thats a direct replacement and fits with the tank could be a problem compared to the external split heatpump type models out there.