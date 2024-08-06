Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best low smell long lasting lubricant for squeaky door handle spring
timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315679 6-Aug-2024 09:51
We have about eight Schlage Regent Leverset internal door handles in our house. One started squeaking when it was about ten years old, I had it replaced, which also squeaked. Since then it's been replaced again, and I've had Exceed have a look at it as well. Exceed fixed things up a bit and sprayed some CRC into the mechanism. It was quiet for perhaps a month or two, after that it didn't squeak but it started feeling like there was sand in the mechanism.


I took the door handle apart again and some black dust fell out. The only think I can see that's black looks like a spring. I sprayed it with CRC, put it back together, and it works smoothly again. Last time this was done it lasted a month or two until it felt graunchy again. The smell of CRC lingers for a week or so, which is unpleasant.


What's confusing me is why six door handles have worked for 12 years or more with no lubricant, but one new needs lubricating regularly, and one of the older ones is going that way.


Can anyone suggest a lubricant that lasts longer and ideally has very little smell? Or is there something way to approach this.

In the past I have found that silicone sprays do not work for very long.

 1 | 2 | 3
tim0001
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3268536 6-Aug-2024 10:03
I've been using graphite power (https://www.aldridgesecurity.co.uk/silca-0237-silca-antigrip-graphite-lubricant.html)  One bottle should be enough for a lifetime.



jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3268537 6-Aug-2024 10:07
Silicone grease (food grade).

timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268539 6-Aug-2024 10:18
tim0001:

I've been using graphite power (https://www.aldridgesecurity.co.uk/silca-0237-silca-antigrip-graphite-lubricant.html)  One bottle should be enough for a lifetime.



I wonder if that is what was in there when it was manufactured, and what fell out.

Do you think I can put graphite powder in which is dry, on top of an oil -based option like CRC?



timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268540 6-Aug-2024 10:19
jrdobbs:

Silicone grease (food grade).



I have used a silicone spray in the past but it doesn't work as well as CRC and it doesn't last as long. Is silicone grease the same as silicone spray? Or is it a thicker product?

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3268543 6-Aug-2024 10:32
timmmay:
jrdobbs:

 

Silicone grease (food grade).

 



I have used a silicone spray in the past but it doesn't work as well as CRC and it doesn't last as long. Is silicone grease the same as silicone spray? Or is it a thicker product?

 

 

Yeah the grease is a gel. You can get it at Mitre10.

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/crc-food-grade-silicone-grease-75ml/p/383205

 

There is a cheaper version which is non food grade too.

timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268547 6-Aug-2024 10:43
Interesting, thanks. The food grade one says it is odourless, the other doesn't mention smell, so that might be worth trying 🙂

I'm still happy to get other opinions or approaches.

Handsomedan
7326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3268550 6-Aug-2024 10:46
timmmay:

 

We have about eight Schlage Regent Leverset internal door handles in our house. One started squeaking when it was about ten years old, I had it replaced, which also squeaked. Since then it's been replaced again, and I've had Exceed have a look at it as well. Exceed fixed things up a bit and sprayed some CRC into the mechanism. It was quiet for perhaps a month or two, after that it didn't squeak but it started feeling like there was sand in the mechanism.

 

 

 

I took the door handle apart again and some black dust fell out. The only think I can see that's black looks like a spring. I sprayed it with CRC, put it back together, and it works smoothly again. Last time this was done it lasted a month or two until it felt graunchy again. The smell of CRC lingers for a week or so, which is unpleasant.

 

 

 

What's confusing me is why six door handles have worked for 12 years or more with no lubricant, but one new needs lubricating regularly, and one of the older ones is going that way.

 

 

 

Can anyone suggest a lubricant that lasts longer and ideally has very little smell? Or is there something way to approach this.

 

In the past I have found that silicone sprays do not work for very long.

 

If you like the smell of bananas, you could get some Muc-Off bike chain lube. 

 

I use it on our door hinges and it's great! 




timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268554 6-Aug-2024 10:51
Odourless would be best. My wife hates bananas!

Handsomedan
7326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3268566 6-Aug-2024 11:32
timmmay: Odourless would be best. My wife hates bananas!

Then something like Finishline Dry Lube would be the way to go - no odour, does the same job as Muc-Off and is long-lasting. 
In fact, any "dry" chain lube would be ideal, depending on the odour profile. Most are odourless, or close to it. 


 

Dry Chain Lube is wet - it just means it's ideal for dry conditions. 




johno1234
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268572 6-Aug-2024 11:46
If you like the smell of sheep you could try some lanolin grease!

 

😃🐑

 

 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268592 6-Aug-2024 12:21
Moly grease, which you can get from any auto place and still works even if it dries out.  It's great for ranch sliders.

 

Alternatively, make the smell a feature and use ballistol, and think of Karabiner 98's every time you walk past the door.

Tinkerisk
4243 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268621 6-Aug-2024 13:50
neb:

 

Alternatively, make the smell a feature and use ballistol, and think of Karabiner 98's every time you walk past the door.

 

 

I don't use it for everything, but it undoubtedly has some advantages. 😁

 

https://ballistol-uk.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ballistol-story_engl.pdf

 

 




pih

pih
649 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3268839 6-Aug-2024 19:54
White lithium grease is a good general purpose long lasting one. The stuff I have does have a slight but very pleasant smell that dissipates quickly.

Journeyman
1193 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268843 6-Aug-2024 20:26
WD-40 Specialist Anti Friction Dry PTFE Lubricant

timmmay

20598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268850 6-Aug-2024 20:47
Thanks all. Lots of good ideas, not sure which is best. I might call the manufacturer to see what they say.

 1 | 2 | 3
