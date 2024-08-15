I'm looking at installing a grid tied solar system at my home in Wellington.
My house has two phases available for grid connection. Each phase has a similar load (max 5KW on each phase). I am considering using either two 5KW single phase hybrid inverters (one on each phase) or one three phase 10KW hybrid inverter.
Can anyone please offer advice or experience on the benefits of using two single phase inverters or alternatively a three phase inverter.
I will have 4 strings of solar panels and intend to add approximately 10KW of batteries at a later date.
Any advice or experiences welcome.
Thanks