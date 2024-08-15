Thanks for the helpful replies and links.

My next questions are around inverter limits. My proposed inverters (one on each phase) are Deye SUN-6K-SGO4LP1-AU and my panels DAS Solar 440W N-Type Black.

I'm planning on two stings on each of my two inverters. The inverter each have two MPPTs that can appearenty take two strings each. I will putting only one string on each MPPT.

My proposed array configurations will have 18 panels on each inverter. 8 on one MPPT and 10 panels on the other MPPT of each inverter.

Panel specifications are:

Panel Open circuit Voltage Voc = 38.82V

Temp coefficient = - 0.25

Min temperature (Wellington) - 2.5 degrees

Max voltage per panel calculated as 41.0V so my max string of 10 panels in series will be 410V

The short circuit current Isc is 14.63A

The operating current Imp of 13.7IA.

The inverter specifications are:

The rated inverter PV input voltage is stated as: 370V (125 - 500)

The startup voltage is 125V and the MPPT voltage range is 150 - 425V

Full Load PV voltage range is 300 - 425

PV input current is 13A

Max PV Isc is 19.5A

So, if my strings of panels have a maximum voltage of 410V, is this an acceptable voltage the 370V (125-500) rating and max voltage 150 - 425V MPPT rating? Have I got enough voltage headroom to suit my inverters?

Plus, the panels are rated at short circuit current Isc of 14.63A, operating current Imp of 13.7IA. This is slightly higher than the inverter PV input current rating of 13A but below the inverter maximum PV Isc of 19.5A. Do I have a problem of the current being too high?

The different voltage and current specifications are confusing me. Any advice would be most welcome please. Thanks in advance.