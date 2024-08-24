Does anyone know where to buy the original Gorilla glue in New Zealand?
This is the water activated polyurethane formula that expands into materials.
All I can find is the 1-hour and 3-hour premium glues that require the wood to be dry.
Not sure if this is the "original" but is the foaming moisture cured stuff: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gorilla-grip-310ml-1-hour-cure-construction-adhesive_p0836829
Thanks. I didn't look at the construction adhesives at M10 this morning.
Doesn't seem to be the "original" but hopefully will work ok for my project.