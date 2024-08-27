Cruciblewrecker



I’ve had solar zero installed for about the last 5 years. Started off paying it monthly, but have recently “prepaid” the balance of the term. Paying off the balance of the term is done at a discount rate of 6%, so with 15 years remaining, our bulk payment was $10,000 vs $20,000 of monthly repayments.



We are free to choose who we buy power from, usually shop around every year to see who has the best rates, but at the moment ecotricity give you lines chargers plus 8c per kWh regardless of the time of day, which still is considerably cheaper than other providers for us.



We’ve had our power bill during winter go from $500 a month to $300 a month including the solar zero monthly charge. That also includes having 5 heat pumps and a car to charge (which we didn’t have when we installed the system).



Any problems we’ve had with it has been fixed promptly and of course part of the service. Downside is that you can’t control when the battery is charged or discharged, but it works with a ToU plan.