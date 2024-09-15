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ForumsHome Workshop DIYSmoke Detector - Wiring guidance
mentalinc

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#316083 15-Sep-2024 12:43
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Hey All

 

 

 

I'm trying to replace a failed smoke detector, the current Detector is end of life so needed to get the latest model - https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/pirs-detectors/Smoke++Heat+Detectors/NB338-4ARB.html

 

I've it's an Arrowhead alarm Elite S Lite.

 

The current detector is wired like this:

 

 

and the wiring diagram: https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Detectors/VST-LS881AH%20SMOKE.pdf 

 

The wiring diagram for the new detector looks like this.

 

 

When I wire up the new detector like this one of the house alarm zones detects motion all the time, and there is no voltage to the new detector (no flashing lights)

 

 

 

I note that in the old detector the EOL resistor goes between the Zone Common and Zone, but new one has them on opposite sides and not connected at all.

 

 

 

So looking for guidance on how I should look to wire up the new detector, do I ignore the wiring diagram and bridge the EOL resistor between 3+4 and 6+1? which is how the old Detector was wired?

 

 

 

 

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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fearandloathing
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  #3282301 15-Sep-2024 13:03
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I’d follow the instructions on the new smoke detector.



Feagun
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  #3282305 15-Sep-2024 13:28
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NB338-4ARB is the new detector?

mentalinc

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  #3282308 15-Sep-2024 13:38
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Yes that's the new one




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



Feagun
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  #3282309 15-Sep-2024 13:43
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I am the worst person in the world at MS paint but if its the detector i think it is it, should be wired like this 

 

 

 

mentalinc

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  #3282310 15-Sep-2024 14:10
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Thanks, I've tried that approach, also with white and blue the other way around.

 

 

The zone has now stopped being activated, but the smoke detector LEDs never start flashing to indicator it's working.

 

Voltmeter confirms there is circa 13v so it's not a power issue - but would have expected the LED to flash with power alone?

 

@Feagun thanks for the images so far, very masterful with mspaint!

 

 

 

I've also tried with the black and red on the terminals per your picture, same result.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Feagun
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  #3282359 15-Sep-2024 14:17
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i cant remember if the LED does flash or not. make sure the little lines on the detector and base line up with each other, you would be surprised how many peoples smokes arn't working cause they dont line up.

 

Without a test button unfortunately the only way to tell if its working or not is with a can or smoke detector test or something like those lines

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
mentalinc

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  #3282362 15-Sep-2024 14:25
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Ahh seems to be working now the LED is the dimmest LED I've seen.

 

Thanks so much for the help!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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