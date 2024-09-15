Thanks, I've tried that approach, also with white and blue the other way around.

The zone has now stopped being activated, but the smoke detector LEDs never start flashing to indicator it's working.

Voltmeter confirms there is circa 13v so it's not a power issue - but would have expected the LED to flash with power alone?

@Feagun thanks for the images so far, very masterful with mspaint!

I've also tried with the black and red on the terminals per your picture, same result.