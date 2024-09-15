Hey All
I'm trying to replace a failed smoke detector, the current Detector is end of life so needed to get the latest model - https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/pirs-detectors/Smoke++Heat+Detectors/NB338-4ARB.html
I've it's an Arrowhead alarm Elite S Lite.
The current detector is wired like this:
and the wiring diagram: https://www.aap.co.nz/site/aap/files/Detectors/VST-LS881AH%20SMOKE.pdf
The wiring diagram for the new detector looks like this.
When I wire up the new detector like this one of the house alarm zones detects motion all the time, and there is no voltage to the new detector (no flashing lights)
I note that in the old detector the EOL resistor goes between the Zone Common and Zone, but new one has them on opposite sides and not connected at all.
So looking for guidance on how I should look to wire up the new detector, do I ignore the wiring diagram and bridge the EOL resistor between 3+4 and 6+1? which is how the old Detector was wired?