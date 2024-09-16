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Chewbacca

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#316097 16-Sep-2024 15:14
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Okay, been thinking about getting solar on and off for a few years now, and have finally decided to go ahead and pull the trigger… Been reading a bit through the forums and rather than reasking the salesman (who will give me a solar panel salesman answer). Thought I would post here seeking any feedback or guidance, as I’m just getting myself a bit confused about things and don’t want to spend the $ and then think oh if only I had thought about that.

 

The reasoning for solar is a bit powersaving , a bit of feel good factor, and a bit cos Westpac is going to give the funds for 5 years interest free.

 

Bit about the house, in Auckland with a roof around 25 degree pitch facing NE 50, SW 230, single phase. Inverter would be placed in a shaded wall a room along from the master bedroom (so was thinking about avoiding Fronius due to risk of noise being annoying (my partner sometimes works night shifts, so is sometimes sleeping during the day). 3 bedroom house with 3 young kids. I’m on gas for hotwater and hob so that impacts my ability to use the power.

 

At this stage I’m not wanting the added expense of a battery, but may consider it in the future.

 

System I have been recommended is 16 x 440 Longhi Panels, with a Solax X1-Boost 5k G4 inverter. Total quote around $11735 (including a bit extra to split the panels between the two sides of the roof). Not sure but likely to go 10/6 split or something to maximise afternoon generation.

 

Q1) Is there any advantage of going bigger, i.e. increase the number of panels and/or inverter. There is a bit of a step up again in price to do this, but I’m guessing potentially not much gain (if I cant actually use the power myself). The company indicated there wasn’t going to be any clipping at this size and setup during summer, although thinking about this now would there be advantages to having a couple more panels, clipping maybe in the height of summer but generating more outside of those months. Anyone have any experience with buyers regret with their systems. Should I consider adding a couple more panels or a bigger inverter, it seems to be the most effective time to be thinking about this now rather than later.

 

Q2) What do people out there think of Solax inverters and reporting software/app?

 

Q3) When I do decide to go ahead, should I call my electricity supplier immediately to try to get the ball rolling on a new meter?

 

Q4) Has anyone used micromall. They seem pretty cheap to get the system, however I would then need to get a separate installer. Leaning toward avoiding the hassle of this, just wondering if anyone out has done it this way

 

 

 

 

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billgates
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  #3282692 16-Sep-2024 16:02
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  1. You want to oversize your panels by atleast 1.25x compared to the size of the inverter. Some inverters allow little greater than 1.25x oversizing like 1.5x and some even 2x. It really comes down how many panels will provide how much generation one particular roof location in your worse months which is winter. A good installer will provide these numbers for you for your location.
  2. Solax is average. Goodwe is a better upgrade. Even better upgrade is Deye or Sungrow. Get the Deye or Sungrow hybrid which will mean being able to add batteries later easily.

 

     SolaX Power | Solar Inverters Review (solarquotes.com.au)

 

        3. You will need to wait generally for your Solar PV to be installed, be supplied with COC, local lines company approval paperwork etc from the installer before you can request for meter upgrade and changes with your current electricity provider who would want to see all this paperwork before they will set you up for exports.

 

         4. Micromall is a reputable supplier. Best to go through a installer who would be more interested in doing the job by sourcing everything and deal with any warranty issues. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



davidcole
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  #3282718 16-Sep-2024 17:59
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Curious why micro inverters are never talked about. Are they really expensive by comparison? Having a system be compromised becuase a few panels are underperforming, and the expansion options. When I heard about them I thought it a no brainer.




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Jase2985
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  #3282786 16-Sep-2024 19:27
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billgates:

 

        3. You will need to wait generally for your Solar PV to be installed, be supplied with COC, local lines company approval paperwork etc from the installer before you can request for meter upgrade and changes with your current electricity provider who would want to see all this paperwork before they will set you up for exports.

 

 

I dont agree with this, we signed the contract for solar, then we changed electricity providers, telling them we were getting solar, and we wanted the import/export meter. we use some of our joining credit to cover the cost of this.

The meter was changed about 4 weeks before solar was turned on. The power company didn't want/need to see anything to do with the solar installation. Exports went live through the power company when the system went live, and it was sending stuff out instead of in. Nothing needed to be done for this.



fastbike
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  #3282887 17-Sep-2024 07:36
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We're in a similar situation to the OP.

 

I've done a lot of research, asked many questions and now can have an informed conversation with potential installers.

 

The only mistake I've made along the way was providing my contacts details to a marketing lead generation company that specialises in solar: I had marketing calls from 3 of the largest, volume oriented providers despite saying my install was non standard and I was looking for an installer that was willing to allow me to do some of the grunt work (sweat equity approach).

 

I allowed one of those companies to do a site visit: ten days later I have yet to hear back despite their flash brochure promising otherwise.
I've also emailed a local smaller provider that was recommended by a friend of my wife's Mum, have not heard back after a week so will follow up with a call.
And the third is a company that does solar PV and hot water, that my wife's Mum used to refurb her solar hot water 6 years ago. A little slow on the reply but I understand they are busy, so that is a mixed bag (busy means they are good, or could mean they're disorganised).

 

In the meantime I have created a spreadsheet model that shows how the proposed system would have performed over the last year, and coupled with realtime consumption data from our house has enabled me to plug in various power plans/tariifs and model payback etc.

 

At this stage I have no plans to get a battery. At some future time, when V2G becomes a real thing here, I may buy a cheap Leaf and use it as a battery (given I drive very littlez0.

 

Just to give an idea of how quickly prices are changing for the underlying panels, I could buy 440 Trina Vertex S panels for $152 incl GST. Think what these cost 12 months ago, so make sure falling prices are passed along in any quote.




Otautahi Christchurch

fastbike
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  #3282888 17-Sep-2024 07:38
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Jase2985:

 

The meter was changed about 4 weeks before solar was turned on. The power company didn't want/need to see anything to do with the solar installation. Exports went live through the power company when the system went live, and it was sending stuff out instead of in. Nothing needed to be done for this.

 

 

That's interesting to know. Hopefully I will sign a contract next week so can get the new meter underway to avoid the delay in exporting.




Otautahi Christchurch

Chewbacca

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  #3283320 17-Sep-2024 18:35
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Thanks all for the quick replies. 

 

@billgates I'll go check out those other brands. 

 

Age old question is how do you go and find a decent installer who can offer a variety or panels/inverters? I find it hard to work out who is going to be good and who is likely a fly-by-nighters, whilst avoiding the volumes-based ones (eg Lightforce, Harrisons, Future-First). No offense to them, but the one I engaged with was definately more of a salesman rather than a technical guy

 

Anyone got anyone to recommend in the Auckland area (i'm on the north shore)

 

 

 
 
 
 

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dazdaz
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  #3297059 13-Oct-2024 22:25
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fastbike:

We're in a similar situation to the OP.


I've done a lot of research, asked many questions and now can have an informed conversation with potential installers.


The only mistake I've made along the way was providing my contacts details to a marketing lead generation company that specialises in solar: I had marketing calls from 3 of the largest, volume oriented providers despite saying my install was non standard and I was looking for an installer that was willing to allow me to do some of the grunt work (sweat equity approach).


I allowed one of those companies to do a site visit: ten days later I have yet to hear back despite their flash brochure promising otherwise.
I've also emailed a local smaller provider that was recommended by a friend of my wife's Mum, have not heard back after a week so will follow up with a call.
And the third is a company that does solar PV and hot water, that my wife's Mum used to refurb her solar hot water 6 years ago. A little slow on the reply but I understand they are busy, so that is a mixed bag (busy means they are good, or could mean they're disorganised).


In the meantime I have created a spreadsheet model that shows how the proposed system would have performed over the last year, and coupled with realtime consumption data from our house has enabled me to plug in various power plans/tariifs and model payback etc.


At this stage I have no plans to get a battery. At some future time, when V2G becomes a real thing here, I may buy a cheap Leaf and use it as a battery (given I drive very littlez0.


Just to give an idea of how quickly prices are changing for the underlying panels, I could buy 440 Trina Vertex S panels for $152 incl GST. Think what these cost 12 months ago, so make sure falling prices are passed along in any quote.



Where are you getting them from at that price?

fastbike
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  #3297067 13-Oct-2024 23:10
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dazdaz: Where are you getting them from at that price?

 

Local wholesaler. You need to buy a pallet of 36, but given our house can fit 26/27, then I will put 8 onto the garage as a part 2 project and sell anything left over on trademe.




Otautahi Christchurch

dazdaz
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  #3297068 13-Oct-2024 23:19
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fastbike:

dazdaz: Where are you getting them from at that price?


Local wholesaler. You need to buy a pallet of 36, but given our house can fit 26/27, then I will put 8 onto the garage as a part 2 project and sell anything left over on trademe.



Care to let onto who this wholesaler is? Message me privately if you prefer.

fastbike
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  #3299083 19-Oct-2024 16:34
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fastbike:

 

A little slow on the reply but I understand they are busy, so that is a mixed bag (busy means they are good, or could mean they're disorganised).

 

 

Unfortunately they were disorganised so I've had a recommendation for an installer who is happy to let me do rails and panels and he will do all the PEW related work.

 

fastbike:

 

Just to give an idea of how quickly prices are changing for the underlying panels, I could buy 440 Trina Vertex S panels for $152 incl GST. Think what these cost 12 months ago, so make sure falling prices are passed along in any quote.

 

 

Ended up getting TW all black panels, a little more expensive ($181 incl GST) but it included delivery to site, so 800kg of panels now on the way !




Otautahi Christchurch

fastbike
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  #3301060 24-Oct-2024 14:25
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Look what arrived today ...

 




Otautahi Christchurch

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
fastbike
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  #3302222 28-Oct-2024 07:55
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Look what we installed yesterday ...
You can only see the bottom two rows. There is another row of 7 panels in landscape mode just above at a slightly flatter angle for a total of 27 panels.

 

 

And now I have 9 panels left over so will buy another 5 and do the garage.




Otautahi Christchurch

dukezoid
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  #3302670 29-Oct-2024 12:18
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Looks great @fastbike

 

Might your kindly share name of installer? Have rails up and panels + inverter in garage hence after recommendations :)

 

(ideally hoping to find someone up to help install and, crucially, certify a repurposed ev battery setup via Dala's emulator - though realise this might be a pipe dream)

fastbike
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  #3302678 29-Oct-2024 12:37
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dukezoid:

 

Might your kindly share name of installer? Have rails up and panels + inverter in garage hence after recommendations :)

 

(ideally hoping to find someone up to help install and, crucially, certify a repurposed ev battery setup via Dala's emulator - though realise this might be a pipe dream)

 

 

Are you in the South Island, he's based near Christchurch but think he will travel ($$)

 

Yes, that battery setup looks interesting but the temporary solution (aka a fire waiting to happen) has been around for two years. It would help our cause if he made it a bit more robust.




Otautahi Christchurch

dukezoid
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  #3302780 29-Oct-2024 16:33
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Thanks mate, we're Auckland.

 

Heh, yeah Dala's been channelling some epic no. 8 wire - fortunately the new Stark CMR hardware looks to be a big step up

 

 

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