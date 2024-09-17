Our Hot Water Cylinder is 30+ years old and has started to drip. I would really like to free up the cupboard space and move the Cylinder outside. I have spoken to the plumber and he is going to give me a price for a standard electric outdoor cylinder as well as a Rinnai Heat Pump one. He recommended not going for the standard electric as it is likely that the heat losses will be too high in winter. We are located on the Canterbury planes about 30min out of Christchurch. How worried should I be about heat losses from an Outdoor cylinder here?
I have been digging around on the Rheem and Rinnai websites to try and find if there are min ambient temperatures or heat loss figures but have been unable find anything concrete. No replies from their contact pages yet either.
I am also not sure about the payback time for a heat-pump HWC with the higher initial cost and 10-15yr lifespan. Especially if I can use a power plan with 3hrs free power on a standard electric cylinder. We currently have Contact with the Good Nights plan (3hrs free power each night). I was wondering what is the best way to use this with a new Hot Water Cylinder? Can you put some kind of timer on the Switchboard? Does the HWC need to be dual element to do this? Any advice would be appreciated.