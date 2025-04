You should be ok up until 75w for a standard incandescent bulb which runs hotter than an LED of course.

You might be able to see markings on the housing stating what the max is.

ultimatley, what’s the coverage for the fixtures….you might find going a tad higher from 10w might help (wide beam as opposed to narrow beam).

remember a 10w led is approximately equivalent to a 60w incandescent bulb…