DarkShadow

Well, the Vector SunGenie solar panel trial has come to its premature end.
Options:
- Vector remove the whole system. $240 refund.
- Vector remove the inverter, battery and control system, let you keep the panel. $590 refund, but you need to spend $4000 for a new inverter or $14000 for a new battery and inverter
- Vector is testing a new control system, if feasible, you can keep the inverter, battery and panels. $590 refund, and a new control system which should be <$4000
What do you think is the best option