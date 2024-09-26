Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vector SunGenie solar panel shutdown
DarkShadow

1647 posts

Uber Geek


#316218 26-Sep-2024 11:09
Well, the Vector SunGenie solar panel trial has come to its premature end.

 

  1. Vector remove the whole system. $240 refund.
  2. Vector remove the inverter, battery and control system, let you keep the panel. $590 refund, but you need to spend $4000 for a new inverter or $14000 for a new battery and inverter
  3. Vector is testing a new control system, if feasible, you can keep the inverter, battery and panels. $590 refund, and a new control system which should be <$4000

 

What do you think is the best option

littleheaven
2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3287040 27-Sep-2024 16:15
Personally, I think I'm going to get them to remove the entire system. While I really, really liked having a battery backup for a good proportion of the house, it cost me more in rental than it saved me in power generation due to me being in a suboptimal location. It also fell over spectacularly at inconvenient times (like the day the battery overcharged on a public holiday and shut down my all critical load circuits). I'm not really in the position to pay out of pocket for those kind of call-outs, or to buy a new battery if the current one falls over. Instead, I'm probably going to get myself a portable power station that will keep the internet, the fridge, and the tropical fish tanks running in the event of a power cut. I can get a decent one for less than it would cost me for a new invertor for my panels. If finances weren't so tight, and the house was better positioned, I might have been extremely tempted by option three.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
russellbnz
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3322444 19-Dec-2024 18:28
what ever you do, don't let them touch the roof again.  Any removal of the mounting system will leave holes everywhere that will have a rush patch job that will leak later.  Just don't risk it.

 

Perhaps let them take the still usable and functional panels, but leave the mounting rails screwed to your roof.  the removal team will be happy to do less work.

 

Yes, then you have panels on your roof that aren't being used, until such time as you decide whether or not you want to get an inverter to re-liven the system.  you do not have to go the whole way and get a battery setup, unless you want to and think it's worth the money, or convenience.

 

There's lots of angry frustrated people around with leaks in their roof after they've taken the 'I don't care, just get rid of the lot of it' approach.

 

I'm part of the 2nd Vector trial that has different panels and the SolarEdge inverter and Tesla house battery.  it's all still going very well.

littleheaven
2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322498 20-Dec-2024 01:10
Unfortunately the panels were removed a couple of weeks ago. They couldn't do it without hiring a boom lift because of how steep my roof is, and they scratched up the Colorsteel's paintwork dragging the panels across it. Then they used non-matching spray paint to cover the scratches. Now my roof looks like someone tagged it. I've had a quote to fix the damage - $6,000, due to the steepness of the roof and the extensive coverage of the scratches which means the whole side needs respraying. Vector are currently seeking a second opinion to the quote. I wish I'd chosen the option to just keep the panels in place.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.



SomeoneSomewhere
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3322499 20-Dec-2024 02:37
Leaving the panels on and simply replacing the inverter seems like by far the better option. Does anyone know the original specs for these systems? 

Bung
6292 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3322508 20-Dec-2024 06:44
littleheaven:

 

Unfortunately the panels were removed a couple of weeks ago. They couldn't do it without hiring a boom lift because of how steep my roof is, and they scratched up the Colorsteel's paintwork dragging the panels across it. Then they used non-matching spray paint to cover the scratches. Now my roof looks like someone tagged it. I've had a quote to fix the damage - $6,000, due to the steepness of the roof and the extensive coverage of the scratches which means the whole side needs respraying. Vector are currently seeking a second opinion to the quote. I wish I'd chosen the option to just keep the panels in place.

 

 

Maybe the scratches were done on installation. One of the problems with panels on the roof is that the roof doesn't get washed by rain as well. On a steep pitch you aren't as likely to get the other problem of trapped dirt and leaves.

 

One section of our roof was replaced in April 2006. The screw heads were starting to rust so I've just replaced them (400). While on the roof i discovered this gouge that looks like it was done by the corner of a new sheet as it was laid. Despite perforating the Colorsteel and being at a beach none of the edges showed any rusting.

 

littleheaven
2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322922 21-Dec-2024 00:20
Possibly. They guys who removed the panels said they'd caused the scratches by dragging them across the roof, so I took their word for it. This is what it currently looks like. The lighter green areas are where they used spray paint (without asking me first).

 




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

eonsim
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3322992 21-Dec-2024 10:05
I'd suggest keeping the panels and talking to a local solar or electrical company about getting a new inverter. There are are number of groups selling 5-10kW inverters for between $2-4k, have a look at trade depot, or micromall. Then you may just need an electrician to install it.



Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323042 21-Dec-2024 15:19
littleheaven:

 

Possibly. They guys who removed the panels said they'd caused the scratches by dragging them across the roof, so I took their word for it. This is what it currently looks like. The lighter green areas are where they used spray paint (without asking me first).

 

 

 

i would not be happy with that at all. 

 

 

littleheaven
2120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324153 24-Dec-2024 11:32
Jase2985:

 

littleheaven:

 

Possibly. They guys who removed the panels said they'd caused the scratches by dragging them across the roof, so I took their word for it. This is what it currently looks like. The lighter green areas are where they used spray paint (without asking me first).

 

 

 

i would not be happy with that at all. 

 

 

 

 

I'm livid, to be honest. I didn't expect the roof to look pristine after the panels had been on there ten years, but I did not expect them to do a dodgy patch-up without telling me about the damage first.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

Bung
6292 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3324166 24-Dec-2024 12:15
There's at least 3 shades of green and they are only responsible for 1. You'd need a repaint to get the areas under the panels to match the uncovered areas.

SomeoneSomewhere
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324179 24-Dec-2024 13:27
Rectangular shading from the panels still looks far better than random splotches. 

raytaylor
3997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3325332 28-Dec-2024 14:49
I dont know much about the system. 
But Keep the panels. 
Cellpower is selling a 5kw inverter for about $1800 and since the wiring is all still in place, installation shouldnt cost much more. In fact if you have the inverter there ready for the electrician, it might all be do-able in one visit. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

