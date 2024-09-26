DarkShadow

what ever you do, don't let them touch the roof again. Any removal of the mounting system will leave holes everywhere that will have a rush patch job that will leak later. Just don't risk it.

Perhaps let them take the still usable and functional panels, but leave the mounting rails screwed to your roof. the removal team will be happy to do less work.

Yes, then you have panels on your roof that aren't being used, until such time as you decide whether or not you want to get an inverter to re-liven the system. you do not have to go the whole way and get a battery setup, unless you want to and think it's worth the money, or convenience.

There's lots of angry frustrated people around with leaks in their roof after they've taken the 'I don't care, just get rid of the lot of it' approach.

I'm part of the 2nd Vector trial that has different panels and the SolarEdge inverter and Tesla house battery. it's all still going very well.