elpenguino:

Forums Home Workshop DIY Which plastic roofing material will last?
Hi zoners,

 

 

 

I need to replace some corrugated plastic roofing over a verandah for a volunteer organisation. The material is quite old and has been holed in one or two places. Most of it is in good condition so I just want to replace one or two lengths.

 

What material on the market is decent and will last a reasonable time?

 

I ask because, a while ago, I put a piece of UV rated clear plastic from bunnings into my garage roof and it perished and cracked within a couple of years, and I dont want that to happen again.






"I ask because, a while ago, I put a piece of UV rated clear plastic from bunnings into my garage roof and it perished and cracked within a couple of years, and I dont want that to happen again."

 

Sounds like you used a PVC product?? ... Go Polycarbonate for the win 

 
 
 
 


Or used it upside down. Polycarbonate usually has a UV resist film on only 1 side.
I've use SunTuf and Laserlite with good results. The. Clear just yellows a bit.

Anyone used Crystalite or ClearVue systems? They are use a flat clear roofing sheet with an extruded aluminum glazing bar system. I am thinking of using it to put a clear roof over an existing pergola to cover a patio.

 

I do wonder if the area will get too hot in summer. The house is on one side and the garage on the other, open at each end.

 



johno1234:

 

Anyone used Crystalite or ClearVue systems? They are use a flat clear roofing sheet with an extruded aluminum glazing bar system. I am thinking of using it to put a clear roof over an existing pergola to cover a patio.

 

I do wonder if the area will get too hot in summer. The house is on one side and the garage on the other, open at each end.

 

 

What's the orientation??

 

Does the gap run N/S ( i.e only gets full sun at Midday, but less in the morning and afternoon)

 

Or does the gap run E/W and get sun pretty much all day in summer ?

wellygary:

 

johno1234:

 

Anyone used Crystalite or ClearVue systems? They are use a flat clear roofing sheet with an extruded aluminum glazing bar system. I am thinking of using it to put a clear roof over an existing pergola to cover a patio.

 

I do wonder if the area will get too hot in summer. The house is on one side and the garage on the other, open at each end.

 

 

What's the orientation??

 

Does the gap run N/S ( i.e only gets full sun at Midday, but less in the morning and afternoon)

 

Or does the gap run E/W and get sun pretty much all day in summer ?

 

 

 

 

I think you need to consider cleaning… it won’t be clear for long…and by looking at the path there it looks like you get a bit of rain….rain brings dirt….thats before bird poop

I have built four conservatories and used twinwall polycarbonate on all of them.
Even that succumbs to the UV eventually, I only ever tend to notice it if there has been hail then you’ll probably have little holes in it, but it only goes through the top layer and in one case I reused it and turned it upside down.

wellygary:

johno1234:


Anyone used Crystalite or ClearVue systems? They are use a flat clear roofing sheet with an extruded aluminum glazing bar system. I am thinking of using it to put a clear roof over an existing pergola to cover a patio.


I do wonder if the area will get too hot in summer. The house is on one side and the garage on the other, open at each end.



What's the orientation??


Does the gap run N/S ( i.e only gets full sun at Midday, but less in the morning and afternoon)


Or does the gap run E/W and get sun pretty much all day in summer ?


Roughly north facing



Brunzy: I have built four conservatories and used twinwall polycarbonate on all of them.

 

 

 

Interesting stuff. I have to use corrugated to match the rest of the verandah. 






Bung: Or used it upside down. Polycarbonate usually has a UV resist film on only 1 side.

 

Quite possibly. I didn't know that was a thing.

 

Bunnings has a datasheet for one product:

 

  SUNTUF™ should be installed with its sticker ‘This Side Up’ facing
  the sunlight. This is the side that has been treated with a protective
  coating against UV rays and therefore protects the sheets durability. 

 

 

 

RTFM.






AFAIK all brands of corrugated polycarbonate are similar. The side where the printed strip is readable has the UV coating if the sticker is missing.

Bought my last lot of polycarbonate here and saved some $$$

https://sunnyside.co.nz/product/polycarbonate-roofing-sheets/

They have some good resources online also.

We ended up getting the opaque as wanted to reduce heat at our front door.

I remember driving a forklift over a sample sheet of suntuff polycarbonate once. Didn't even mark it! The pvc stuff used to break in the racks if not stored properly and we would tell people 2-5 yrs max. So PC stacks up pretty well cost wise if you consider replacing a pvc solution every 5 years.

elpenguino:

 

Bung: Or used it upside down. Polycarbonate usually has a UV resist film on only 1 side.

 

Quite possibly. I didn't know that was a thing.

 

Bunnings has a datasheet for one product:

 

  SUNTUF™ should be installed with its sticker ‘This Side Up’ facing
  the sunlight. This is the side that has been treated with a protective
  coating against UV rays and therefore protects the sheets durability. 

 

 

 

RTFM.

 

 

FWIW "SolarTuff" have their stickers the other way round:

 

Sorry for the necro, but I remember seeing this thread and just today I replaced some polycarbonate roof panels on my place. Only one of these panels was installed the right way up by a former owner of this house, can you guess which one? 

 

 

The white hazing is UV damage, they'd become very brittle. Bought the replacement panels from Mulford Plastics, cheaper than Bunnings or Mitre10, and what I need was actually in stock. Very happy.

 

 

 

 

I bought some material but haven't installed it yet. Main challenge is working on the verandah without breaking the bits that aren't broken (yet).

 

And not falling off.

 

But yes, I noted the strip advising of the orientation, thanks.






pih: Sorry for the necro, but I remember seeing this thread and just today I replaced some polycarbonate roof panels on my place. Only one of these panels was installed the right way up by a former owner of this house, can you guess which one? 

 

 

At a first glance it looks like the former owner also didn’t put the recommended number of screws in.

