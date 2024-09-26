elpenguino:

Hi zoners,

I need to replace some corrugated plastic roofing over a verandah for a volunteer organisation. The material is quite old and has been holed in one or two places. Most of it is in good condition so I just want to replace one or two lengths.

What material on the market is decent and will last a reasonable time?

I ask because, a while ago, I put a piece of UV rated clear plastic from bunnings into my garage roof and it perished and cracked within a couple of years, and I dont want that to happen again.