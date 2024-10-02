I keep my lawnmower in the shed have had an old masport never had any rusting, replaced it with a new masport president and starting to rust around the motor after a year .A couple of saws are starting to rust so I think I have a moisture issue. It’s a standard steel shed with a good wooden floor. One option I have is to line it with building paper which sounds a pain. What are some other options ?, I was even thinking Mabey just get a lawn mower cover? . I don’t ever put it away wet and always dried before putting it away.