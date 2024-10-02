Stu1: I keep my lawnmower in the shed have had an old masport never had any rusting, replaced it with a new masport president and starting to rust around the motor after a year .A couple of saws are starting to rust so I think I have a moisture issue. It’s a standard steel shed with a good wooden floor. One option I have is to line it with building paper which sounds a pain. What are some other options ?, I was even thinking Mabey just get a lawn mower cover? . I don’t ever put it away wet and always dried before putting it away.

I have the same problem. Outdoor steel shed used for garden tools etc because garage is too small for anything more than car and laundry. First, rust converter (phosphoric acid. NB. don't use on anything with a galv coating.) is your friend. If you're not fussy about looks then just paint it on rusty surfaces and the rust converts to iron phosphate. Then spray anything that's rusting with CRC or whichever equivalent you favour. Rinse and repeat every time you put the mower away. If it's a steel chassis mower you'll also have to clean under the deck and spray that as well. They really do rust out pretty quickly if not looked after.