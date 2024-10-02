Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mower rusting in shed options for keeping rust away
Stu1

#316288 2-Oct-2024 18:26
I keep my lawnmower in the shed have had an old masport never had any rusting, replaced it with a new masport president and starting to rust around the motor after a year .A couple of saws are starting to rust so I think I have a moisture issue. It’s a standard steel shed with a good wooden floor. One option I have is to line it with building paper which sounds a pain. What are some other options ?, I was even thinking Mabey just get a lawn mower cover? . I don’t ever put it away wet and always dried before putting it away. 

Goosey
  #3290209 2-Oct-2024 20:03
It’s rising damp…

 

when you say wooden floor…. Maybe lay a barrier?  Building paper then some lino?

 

Does it have good ventilation or it more of an air locked hot house?

 
 
 
 

Stu1

  #3290212 2-Oct-2024 20:17
The floor is raised and off the ground if that marks sense we build it off the ground and then screwed the shed on to the raised floor as we thought that would work and would be enough of a barrier . It is like a hot house no windows just a standard shed , not much ventilation no windows. Lino might be a go even tempted add a vent somehow 

 

https://www.gubbagardensheds.co.nz 

tweake
  #3290267 2-Oct-2024 21:02
as above ground vapor barrier will help a lot. also i would recommend building wrap under the roof. make sure it can drain outside. you will be getting condensation and that will drip down inside the shed. also air vents at the ridge.



MadEngineer
  #3290279 2-Oct-2024 21:46
Don’t think you’re going to be able to stop things rusting in an outside shed. Get an aluminium mower.




Gordy7
  #3290321 3-Oct-2024 07:37
Ventilate the shed.

 

Had a rusting problem in one place I lived and sprayed mower and any steel tools with CRC.

 

Wash any grass off the mower as well as letting it dry.

 

 




Goosey
  #3290336 3-Oct-2024 08:39
One of these or similar approach might help?

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007500264635.html?src=google&pdp_npi=4%40dis%21NZD%2135.85%2127.97%21%21%21%21%211.6184%40%2112000041038379236%21ppc%21%21%21&src=google&albch=shopping&acnt=298-731-3000&isdl=y&slnk=&plac=&mtctp=&albbt=Google_7_shopping&aff_platform=google&aff_short_key=UneMJZVf&gclsrc=aw.ds&&albagn=888888&&ds_e_adid=&ds_e_matchtype=&ds_e_device=c&ds_e_network=x&ds_e_product_group_id=&ds_e_product_id=en1005007500264635&ds_e_product_merchant_id=107692366&ds_e_product_country=NZ&ds_e_product_language=en&ds_e_product_channel=online&ds_e_product_store_id=&ds_url_v=2&albcp=21627925371&albag=&isSmbAutoCall=false&needSmbHouyi=false&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAqc5ie3byqgEB6s94N4v376cswZ6U&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI68aso7nwiAMVl425BR2MqjWPEAQYASABEgLE5fD_BwE

 

 

 

maybe need more mesh to stop bugs….

neb

neb
  #3290537 3-Oct-2024 15:21
Another thing you can try is the petrolhead's secret weapon, Penetrol.  Paint it onto rust-prone or even lightly-rusted areas and over a few days it'll harden to a varnish-like protective layer.  It's used a lot by people building rat rods who want the rusty look without losing any more of it to rust.



mattwnz
  #3290543 3-Oct-2024 15:32
Can you put it in a garage instead which is hopefully lined and insulated? It sounds like you are trying to treat a symptom of a problem shed, rather than fix the root cause. 

Stu1

  #3290615 3-Oct-2024 18:20
mattwnz:

Can you put it in a garage instead which is hopefully lined and insulated? It sounds like you are trying to treat a symptom of a problem shed, rather than fix the root cause. 


I can but just carpeted it all as more of a gym and a hangout . The mower has a bit of surface rust around the engine it has a heavy duty aluminium chassis. I rang the shed.company adding a vent voids the warranty. I will look at a moisture barrier then marine ply over the top

clockdoc
  #3300005 22-Oct-2024 17:13
I have the same problem. Outdoor steel shed used for garden tools etc because garage is too small for anything more than car and laundry. First, rust converter (phosphoric acid. NB. don't use on anything with a galv coating.) is your friend. If you're not fussy about looks then just paint it on rusty surfaces and the rust converts to iron phosphate. Then spray anything that's rusting with CRC or whichever equivalent you favour. Rinse and repeat every time you put the mower away. If it's a steel chassis mower you'll also have to clean under the deck and spray that as well. They really do rust out pretty quickly if not looked after.

Stu1

  #3300070 22-Oct-2024 19:29
I have the same problem. Outdoor steel shed used for garden tools etc because garage is too small for anything more than car and laundry. First, rust converter (phosphoric acid. NB. don't use on anything with a galv coating.) is your friend. If you're not fussy about looks then just paint it on rusty surfaces and the rust converts to iron phosphate. Then spray anything that's rusting with CRC or whichever equivalent you favour. Rinse and repeat every time you put the mower away. If it's a steel chassis mower you'll also have to clean under the deck and spray that as well. They really do rust out pretty quickly if not looked after.

 

 

thank you will look at getting some this long weekend :)

