Has anyone come across a situation where the fibre cable is sending water into a house?

Last night I heard a gurgling sound coming from my ONT - turns out water is tracking into the house through the cable. It actually looks like it is coming from inside the cable, not just tracking along the outside. The cable comes up into the house from underneath, so it isn't related to a roof leak etc. The wall panel is all swollen behind it, so it seems like it has been happening for a while (in Dunedin, so the current rain made it apparent). I've got a bucket under it at the moment, and i reckon it collected somewhere near 2L overnight!

Any suggestions on how best to deal with this? Who 'owns' the cable - is it me, or Chorus? Thinking I'll start by contacting my ISP, but not sure how if they will be much help.