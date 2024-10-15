turtleattacks

Hi guys,
The light on one of our range hood is broken and I've narrowed it down to the cable.
It's an AC powered G4 light bulb and I was wondering where can I get this type of cable/fitting in New Zealand without ordering it from Aliexpress?
You could try the supplier of the rangehood as a spare part, but IME with anything appliance in NZ they basically don't care about their obligation to carry spares.
otherwise JA russels or radcliffes if south island are my go to place for wierd lampholders, but at 10x the price of aliexpress for some e14's I needed.
richms:
