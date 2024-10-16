Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYLuxury Beds - Any regrets?
networkn

Networkn
32121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317458 16-Oct-2024 20:30
Send private message

We are looking to replace our Mattress which had a cost of around $8500 at RRP (not what we paid!) 13 years ago as it has popped a something metal out the side of it. 

 

We have looked at beds with a similar or thereabouts RRP, and then some significantly more for comparison.  

 

We have narrowed it down to two beds. One at around 4K and one which is a bit of a chunk under double that (Which is about the cost of our current Mattress + Inflation).

 

Both are extremely comfortable, one has a traditional pocket spring, the other has two layers of springs (About 1200 of them). 

 

I am interested to hear from others who have made a 'significant investment' in a mattress and if you have any good or bad stories about them?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3298283 16-Oct-2024 21:22
Maybe better in Off Topic forum rather than here in DIY?




ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3298284 16-Oct-2024 21:24
When I moved into flat for the first time I treated myself to an Ecosa. LOVE it, highly recommend.

King single, came out to around $900 if I remember right.




networkn

Networkn
32121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298292 16-Oct-2024 22:01
eracode:

 

Maybe better in Off Topic forum rather than here in DIY?

 

 

A search showed a few bed discussions here so I followed suit. I guess the mods can move it if they want it elsewhere. I don't have a strong opinion either way :) 

 

 



gmball
562 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3298298 16-Oct-2024 22:41
I have a NZ made bed from https://www.luxurybeds.co.nz , would highly recommend. 

networkn

Networkn
32121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3298318 16-Oct-2024 22:59
I saw they were well reviewed but I wouldn't buy one one without trying it and to my knowledge they have no showroom in AKL.

