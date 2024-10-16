We are looking to replace our Mattress which had a cost of around $8500 at RRP (not what we paid!) 13 years ago as it has popped a something metal out the side of it.

We have looked at beds with a similar or thereabouts RRP, and then some significantly more for comparison.

We have narrowed it down to two beds. One at around 4K and one which is a bit of a chunk under double that (Which is about the cost of our current Mattress + Inflation).

Both are extremely comfortable, one has a traditional pocket spring, the other has two layers of springs (About 1200 of them).

I am interested to hear from others who have made a 'significant investment' in a mattress and if you have any good or bad stories about them?