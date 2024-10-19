MadEngineer

boosacnoodle:

S12 CGA:



Subject to sections 41 and 42, where goods are first supplied to a consumer in New Zealand (whether or not that supply is the first-ever supply of the goods), there is a guarantee that the manufacturer will take reasonable action to ensure that facilities for repair of the goods and supply of parts for the goods are reasonably available for a reasonable period after the goods are so supplied.

Which means they take it back, give you a new one and throw the old one in the skip bin.

We have tried getting parts for an Ozito air compressor, it is being used way out of spec (ie taking in volcanic gasses, compressing them, and then being used to inject them into various columns for analysis. We dont care about the warranty, but we can not get parts to fix them. So far we have been though about 4 or 5. The "part" is a whole new one.

Domestic quality electric tools are also designed to have a life of about 20 hours, but given most will do an hour a year..."Its so reliable, its lasted me 10 years", where as my Dads old Desoutter drill that was used commercially survived 30+ years and got handed down, still working. That thing had enough torque to throw you.