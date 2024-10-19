Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYReplacement Ryobi parts?
MadEngineer

4209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317479 19-Oct-2024 19:39
Send private message

I was given a Ryobi model RLT26CDSN line trimmer and found the area around the air filter and air filter cover quite oily.  I used it once on half our backyard to see if it would work and it did so with ease.

 

After I set to washing the air filter and cover the filter split unfortunately.

 

Anyone had luck sourcing and replacing such a thing?  All I can get out of the internet are replacement carbs which come with filters.  No idea if they'd work.  This one has a rounded shape filter whereas what I'm finding online has a different shape.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
k1w1k1d
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299111 19-Oct-2024 21:37
Send private message

Do Bunnings have any parts backup?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
sir1963
3188 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299115 19-Oct-2024 21:55
Send private message

k1w1k1d:

 

Do Bunnings have any parts backup?

 

 

 

 

ROTFLMAO....

pdh

pdh
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299119 19-Oct-2024 22:55
Send private message

Well, Ryobi do have an NZ presence - and a current model which is your model number ending in 'E' rather than 'N'.

 

The online manual for the 'N' version shows NZ support at Techtronic Industries, in Mangere.
0508 697 9624 8am-5pm Mon-Fri  

 

The online parts list (here) shows a roundish air filter (part 33) for 16$ A.
Hopefully, it'll be less than double that here...



MadEngineer

4209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299120 19-Oct-2024 23:47
Send private message

^Perfect- that looks to be it!

I was looking at that site earlier but it was showing no stock, maybe it was under a different model or something




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

boosacnoodle
943 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299148 20-Oct-2024 10:12
Send private message

sir1963:

k1w1k1d:


Do Bunnings have any parts backup?



 


ROTFLMAO....


S12 CGA:

Subject to sections 41 and 42, where goods are first supplied to a consumer in New Zealand (whether or not that supply is the first-ever supply of the goods), there is a guarantee that the manufacturer will take reasonable action to ensure that facilities for repair of the goods and supply of parts for the goods are reasonably available for a reasonable period after the goods are so supplied.

RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3299149 20-Oct-2024 10:16
Send private message

Is it just the filter, or the housing that is broken? If it's the filter material then any air filter foam can probably be cut to the right shape.

sir1963
3188 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3299153 20-Oct-2024 10:41
Send private message

boosacnoodle: 

 


S12 CGA:

Subject to sections 41 and 42, where goods are first supplied to a consumer in New Zealand (whether or not that supply is the first-ever supply of the goods), there is a guarantee that the manufacturer will take reasonable action to ensure that facilities for repair of the goods and supply of parts for the goods are reasonably available for a reasonable period after the goods are so supplied.

 

 

 

Which means they take it back, give you a new one and throw the old one in the skip bin.

 

We have tried getting parts for an Ozito air compressor, it is being used way out of spec (ie taking in volcanic gasses, compressing them, and then being used to inject them into various columns for analysis. We dont care about the warranty, but we can not get parts to fix them. So far we have been though about 4 or 5. The "part" is a whole new one.

 

Domestic quality electric tools are also designed to have a life of about 20 hours, but given most will do an hour a year..."Its so reliable, its lasted me 10 years", where as my Dads old Desoutter drill that was used commercially survived 30+ years and got handed down, still working. That thing had enough torque to throw you.



richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299172 20-Oct-2024 13:07
Send private message

boosacnoodle: 
S12 CGA:

Subject to sections 41 and 42, where goods are first supplied to a consumer in New Zealand (whether or not that supply is the first-ever supply of the goods), there is a guarantee that the manufacturer will take reasonable action to ensure that facilities for repair of the goods and supply of parts for the goods are reasonably available for a reasonable period after the goods are so supplied.

 

There is a lot of "reasonable" in there which is how they get out of it. Cheap goods have less expectation for parts, always has been the case and ryobi is at the bottom of the range for power garden stuff.




Richard rich.ms

Technofreak
6515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299178 20-Oct-2024 14:17
Send private message

Despite Bunnings being (in some cases ) the exclusive agent for some Ryobi products they don't even carry consumable spares. Like for example the blades for an edger.


 


Ryobi makes an OK product, spoiled in New Zealand by the lack of support from Bunnings. 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299180 20-Oct-2024 15:18
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

Despite Bunnings being (in some cases ) the exclusive agent for some Ryobi products they don't even carry consumable spares. Like for example the blades for an edger.

 

 

 

Ryobi makes an OK product, spoiled in New Zealand by the lack of support from Bunnings. 

 

 

you can special order stuff in if they dont carry it

Technofreak
6515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299183 20-Oct-2024 16:01
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Technofreak:

 

Despite Bunnings being (in some cases ) the exclusive agent for some Ryobi products they don't even carry consumable spares. Like for example the blades for an edger.

 

 

 

Ryobi makes an OK product, spoiled in New Zealand by the lack of support from Bunnings. 

 

 

you can special order stuff in if they dont carry it

 

 

Yep, I'm aware of that, but that's not providing adequate support for the product IMO. Consumable spares shouldn't be special order. With every other similar product I've bought from other retailers I've been able to walk in and buy consumable spares. Not at Bunnings.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299185 20-Oct-2024 16:18
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

Yep, I'm aware of that, but that's not providing adequate support for the product IMO. Consumable spares shouldn't be special order. With every other similar product I've bought from other retailers I've been able to walk in and buy consumable spares. Not at Bunnings.

 

 

Its doesnt matter what your opinion is, they are available.

 

Can you walk into Noel Lemmings and get spares for your appliance? 

Technofreak
6515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299190 20-Oct-2024 16:40
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Technofreak:

 

Yep, I'm aware of that, but that's not providing adequate support for the product IMO. Consumable spares shouldn't be special order. With every other similar product I've bought from other retailers I've been able to walk in and buy consumable spares. Not at Bunnings.

 

 

Its doesnt matter what your opinion is, they are available.

 

Can you walk into Noel Lemmings and get spares for your appliance? 

 

 

Being available vs on the shelf are two very different things. I'm not talking about spares to repair, I'm talking about things that get used during normal use, things like cutting blades,

 

I don't shop at NL, however as I've already stated for appliances that I own that need consumable spares I can go into the the retailer and buy them off the shelf.

 

It's about providing service to the customer and Bunnings aren't particularly good when compared to other retailers in my experience. 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

MadEngineer

4209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3299191 20-Oct-2024 16:42
Send private message

Regarding parts, this page - featuring as google's top result - of reviews is telling:

 

Ryobi 26cc 2 Stroke RLT26CDSN reviews | ProductReview.com.au

 

 

 

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3299193 20-Oct-2024 16:57
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

Being available vs on the shelf are two very different things. I'm not talking about spares to repair, I'm talking about things that get used during normal use, things like cutting blades,

 

I don't shop at NL, however as I've already stated for appliances that I own that need consumable spares I can go into the the retailer and buy them off the shelf.

 

It's about providing service to the customer and Bunnings aren't particularly good when compared to other retailers in my experience. 

 

 

Cutting blades rarely fail abruptly, so you know a long time in advance you need a new one, so its no harm or real hassle having to special order it in. it fulfils their obligations under the CGA.

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright