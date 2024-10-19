MadEngineer

I was given a Ryobi model RLT26CDSN line trimmer and found the area around the air filter and air filter cover quite oily. I used it once on half our backyard to see if it would work and it did so with ease.
After I set to washing the air filter and cover the filter split unfortunately.
Anyone had luck sourcing and replacing such a thing? All I can get out of the internet are replacement carbs which come with filters. No idea if they'd work. This one has a rounded shape filter whereas what I'm finding online has a different shape.