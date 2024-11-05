Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart Switch Question - Zigbee
networkn

Networkn
#317680 5-Nov-2024 12:00
We want to make the lights our lounge dim and turn on and off using both a button and an App. 

 

 

 

Our electrician has quoted us a 10a Zigbee capable PDL Iconic unit. He says it doesn't require anything else to be able to operate, but my understanding is that in order to operate a zigbee device you need a zigbee controller or hub.

 

 

 

This is what he has quoted for $250 + GST incl installation.

 

 

 

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3548-PDL356PB10MBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-Switch-Module-10AX-with-Zigbee

 

 

 

I am trying to ensure this is a dimmer, push button on and off and can be used from my smartphone, ideally without anything extra (though I have google home and Alexa in my house).

 

 

Batwing
  #3305524 5-Nov-2024 12:08
It appears to have BLE and ZigBee, and though the user guide in your link isn't super clear, I take it yo mean if it's operating standalone then it's not using ZigBee, and they include instructions to optionally pair to a ZigBee hub.

 
 
 
 

networkn

Networkn
  #3305525 5-Nov-2024 12:10
Is Alexa such a hub?

Handle9
  #3305637 5-Nov-2024 16:28
Yes you need a zigbee hub of some variety. Some echo devices have zigbee built in but not all, you'd need to check each individual device.

 

You'd also want to make sure the device is reasonably close to the light switch.

 

As mentioned above you can operate in BLE mode with no hub but that can sometimes be a bit janky, it depends on the implementation.



richms
  #3305641 5-Nov-2024 16:34
Only the big alexa has the zigbee/thread radio in it. the dot etc do not have one.

 

Zigbee is a hot mess as far as things working with each other. Thread was a standard that promised to solve those problems when used with matter. This has so far proven to be only marginally better than zigbee for fulfilling promises of it just working. Get someone who has made one of those PDL things work off an alexa zigbee gateway before committing to it as they are both very expensive way of doing these things.




Richard rich.ms

tieke
  #3305643 5-Nov-2024 17:12
Depending on if you're willing to have the flat-style lights or not, but what I have in our lounge is a couple of these Xiaomi Yeelights, controlled by a big dimmer/switch button that I have stuck to the wall next to the existing switches/via yeelight app/Home Assistant/Google Home/Alexa etc.

 

Can't see the dimmer button for sale on pbtech, but you can get them from AliExpress for $20 each - I have an extra one next to the couch in the lounge. The dimmers can adjust the hue as well as brightness etc.

 

Design may not suit what you are looking for, but extremely easy to use/install.

 

You can link a single dimmer switch to several lights, so only one switch would be required, and of course no internet connection is needed to pair or use the dimmers with the lights.

networkn

Networkn
  #3305861 6-Nov-2024 11:28
richms:

 

Only the big alexa has the zigbee/thread radio in it. the dot etc do not have one.

 

Zigbee is a hot mess as far as things working with each other. Thread was a standard that promised to solve those problems when used with matter. This has so far proven to be only marginally better than zigbee for fulfilling promises of it just working. Get someone who has made one of those PDL things work off an alexa zigbee gateway before committing to it as they are both very expensive way of doing these things.

 

 

I have the new Echo Show that turns etc. Hopefully, that one has it. 

 

 

Behodar
  #3305891 6-Nov-2024 12:39
For what it's worth... I had a pre-existing Hue bridge (which is Zigbee) and a light that was a pain to control (the switch is by the external door, but I typically enter the room from the internal hallway). I changed it to a Hue bulb and picked up a Hue switch, which just sticks to the wall and doesn't require any wiring. It has a battery in it, but I've had it for maybe 5-6 years and have only had to replace it once.



phoenixmarine
  #3308887 14-Nov-2024 10:46
I would go with the Shelly Dimmer2 to handle dimmable lighting they are much easier to integrate into home automation systems and can work great just on their own as well. We have several throughout the house and can setup scenes to dim them all at like 7pm so my son knows it's time to wind down for bed. 

 

You can get them from here: https://www.sln.nz/shop/shdimm2-shelly-dimmer-2-wifi-smart-switch-175

webup
  #3332182 16-Jan-2025 10:30
phoenixmarine:

 

I would go with the Shelly Dimmer2 to handle dimmable lighting they are much easier to integrate into home automation systems and can work great just on their own as well. We have several throughout the house and can setup scenes to dim them all at like 7pm so my son knows it's time to wind down for bed. 

 

You can get them from here: https://www.sln.nz/shop/shdimm2-shelly-dimmer-2-wifi-smart-switch-175

 

 

 

 

Are Shelly Dimmer2 NZ compliant?
and are NZ sparkies up to speed on installing these?

davidcole
  #3332256 16-Jan-2025 11:54
webup:

 

phoenixmarine:

 

I would go with the Shelly Dimmer2 to handle dimmable lighting they are much easier to integrate into home automation systems and can work great just on their own as well. We have several throughout the house and can setup scenes to dim them all at like 7pm so my son knows it's time to wind down for bed. 

 

You can get them from here: https://www.sln.nz/shop/shdimm2-shelly-dimmer-2-wifi-smart-switch-175

 

 

 

 

Are Shelly Dimmer2 NZ compliant?
and are NZ sparkies up to speed on installing these?

 

 

I've had a sparky come and do zwave and shelly for me.  They can work it out (even if the instructions aren't great).  We've used one  for all our work, so he knows I like to get these things added.




