We want to make the lights our lounge dim and turn on and off using both a button and an App.
Our electrician has quoted us a 10a Zigbee capable PDL Iconic unit. He says it doesn't require anything else to be able to operate, but my understanding is that in order to operate a zigbee device you need a zigbee controller or hub.
This is what he has quoted for $250 + GST incl installation.
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3548-PDL356PB10MBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-Switch-Module-10AX-with-Zigbee
I am trying to ensure this is a dimmer, push button on and off and can be used from my smartphone, ideally without anything extra (though I have google home and Alexa in my house).