Just exploring options for getting live stats for our solar production and consumption. We have a 2-phase property with solar installed on a sub-board on one dwelling on one phase through a Fronius inverter. We can get the stats on overall production and the consumption of that dwelling but the 'grid' in our situation includes all the other dwellings. We can check the cumulative export reading if we pop down to the import/export meter where it enters the property but am wondering if there's a suggested solution to get a live reading and stats?