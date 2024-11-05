Is this a 2 of 3 normal phases install? I have a refoss energy meter that I got off aliexpress that seems to be working fine so far but only on single phase. It has 3 phase wires on its input and 6 CTs, 2 CTs are allocated to each phase wire.

I need to replace the power wire as it has weird colours on it, with white neutral and red, black and green as the phases.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006912709616.html - price is stupid at the moment, I guess because 11/11 upcoming, I paid this for it

Its in the shed at the moment tracking 3 of my power circuits and the outdoor lights. If I have the CT the wrong way it does show export which is more than the tuya based things do which just add usage for both ways of the CT being on. I will be getting a second and possibly a third for the garage and house when the price gets back to something sensible.