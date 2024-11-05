Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CT clamps to measure production/self-consumption and import/export?
rhy7s

#317683 5-Nov-2024 15:31
Just exploring options for getting live stats for our solar production and consumption. We have a 2-phase property with solar installed on a sub-board on one dwelling on one phase through a Fronius inverter. We can get the stats on overall production and the consumption of that dwelling but the 'grid' in our situation includes all the other dwellings. We can check the cumulative export reading if we pop down to the import/export meter where it enters the property but am wondering if there's a suggested solution to get a live reading and stats?

richms
  #3305633 5-Nov-2024 16:20
Is this a 2 of 3 normal phases install? I have a refoss energy meter that I got off aliexpress that seems to be working fine so far but only on single phase. It has 3 phase wires on its input and 6 CTs, 2 CTs are allocated to each phase wire.

 

I need to replace the power wire as it has weird colours on it, with white neutral and red, black and green as the phases.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006912709616.html - price is stupid at the moment, I guess because 11/11 upcoming, I paid this for it

 

 

Its in the shed at the moment tracking 3 of my power circuits and the outdoor lights. If I have the CT the wrong way it does show export which is more than the tuya based things do which just add usage for both ways of the CT being on. I will be getting a second and possibly a third for the garage and house when the price gets back to something sensible.




fastbike
  #3305639 5-Nov-2024 16:31
I use iammeter energy meters. I think Grenz Electrical are the local importer, or bring one in yourself and get a sparky to wire it up.

 

 

 

http://www.iammeter.com/products/three-phase-meter

 

 

Jase2985
  #3305650 5-Nov-2024 17:40
I have an Efergy Hub kit with 3x current clamps that are no longer serving any purpose now that i have solar and a smart meter on it

 

It's the Hub kit that's about halfway down. 

 

https://engage.efergy.com/content/get-products

 

It connects to their online platform, and you can view online or via an App. i used it for about 5 years before we got solar, and it was great to have 6/12 second readings of power to accurately plot and work out usage.

 

Happy to let it go for $60 plus shipping

 

Here are some examples of its graphs:

 

Daily usage


Monthly usage

 

 



neb

neb
  #3305736 5-Nov-2024 22:07
I use Eastron meters, they're good quality, widely sold in Europe, and available either from Aliexpress or here for three or four times the Aliexpress price.  They record about 20 different parameters including active vs. apparent vs. reactive power, power factor, phase angle, and a pile of other stuff.

Ge0rge
  #3305750 5-Nov-2024 23:03
I've got a Shelly 3EM Pro. Three clamps that can do three seperate phases, or as I have it configured in my single phase property, one for grid in/out, one for the house, and one for the workshop. Has all sorts of useful information including active vs. apparent vs. reactive power, power factor, phase angle, and a pile of other stuff - I have it tied into home assistant.

rhy7s

  #3306541 7-Nov-2024 10:38
Thanks for those suggestions. On a related note, I'd like to map out which circuits are on which phase, our main meter cabinet has two 63A fuses on each phase (and a circuit breaker to the dwelling where solar is installed piggy-backing on one of those). Would it be OK to flick off the mains, pull the fuses from one phase, flick on the mains and then go around testing which outlets and lights are live?

 

phoenixmarine
  #3308884 14-Nov-2024 10:40
Ge0rge: I've got a Shelly 3EM Pro. Three clamps that can do three seperate phases, or as I have it configured in my single phase property, one for grid in/out, one for the house, and one for the workshop. Has all sorts of useful information including active vs. apparent vs. reactive power, power factor, phase angle, and a pile of other stuff - I have it tied into home assistant.

 

I also would recommend the Shelly 3EM Pro they update frequently like 5-10 sec intervals and can be configured to monitor 3 separate loads on the same phase or 3 separate phases.

