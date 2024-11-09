Hi, I'm after some advice on the best setup to extract hot summer air from my garage roof space.
At the moment I have one 14 cfm extractor fan above the mezzanine floor on a thermal relay which activates when the roof space rises above 33 degrees. I'm finding that although it makes a difference, the roof space is still reaching temps that potentially will damage things I have in storage up there. I've bought an identical fan and was wondering what the best setup option would be to have them working together.
Advice online for mounting 2 fans in a line is, don't do it as you aren't actually doubling capacity. So I was planning on mounting it on the opposite end of the shed. I'm wondering is it better to have it reversed so it is sucking outside air into the building, moving cooler outside air across the roof towards the original fan which is extracting, or leave it as two extractor fans pulling in opposite directions, fresh air flowing in from the gutter eaves and gap under pedestrian door.
Outside View