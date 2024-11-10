Finally got round to ordering a 4x3 pergola , won’t arrive for awhile but with Black Friday coming up looking at lighting. options. Any good recommendations for lights in a pergola?. I have some festoon ones along my fence and could extent them around the pergola. The other option I was thinking about a RGB strip would these be bright enough? I have lighting outside so doesn’t need to be super bright just enough to see the food . Container door has these but $500 seems excessive.

https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/pergola-solar-lights-3-sizes-20