Recommendation for pergola lights
Stu1

1771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#317730 10-Nov-2024 08:47


Finally got round to ordering a 4x3 pergola , won’t arrive for awhile but with Black Friday coming up looking at lighting. options. Any good recommendations for lights in a pergola?. I have some festoon ones along my fence and could extent them around the pergola. The other option I was thinking about a RGB strip would these be bright enough? I have lighting outside so doesn’t need to be super bright just enough to see the food . Container door has these but $500 seems excessive. 

 

 

 

https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/pergola-solar-lights-3-sizes-20


richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307487 10-Nov-2024 13:20


If you are using it for lighting you do not want RGB only as the white is horrific. Apparently some colorblind people think it's fine but it's not. You want RBGW or RGBCCT strips to do lighting and effects.

Check out quindor on YouTube for LED strip reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/c/IntermitTech




Richard rich.ms



Stu1

1771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3307602 10-Nov-2024 20:17


richms: If you are using it for lighting you do not want RGB only as the white is horrific. Apparently some colorblind people think it's fine but it's not. You want RBGW or RGBCCT strips to do lighting and effects.

Check out quindor on YouTube for LED strip reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/c/IntermitTech



Sorry meant RGBW will check out the vid, I quite like the Govee options

johno1234
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307606 10-Nov-2024 20:42


richms: If you are using it for lighting you do not want RGB only as the white is horrific. Apparently some colorblind people think it's fine but it's not. You want RBGW or RGBCCT strips to do lighting and effects.

Check out quindor on YouTube for LED strip reviews.

https://www.youtube.com/c/IntermitTech

 

 

 

True, I have RGB behind my backlit street address sign and the "white" is very blue. Doesn't matter so much for the sign but I would feel like I was bathed in UV if it was for space illumination.



cshwone
1070 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307637 11-Nov-2024 07:43


It's personal taste but plain warm white festoon lights would be my preference any day. Just seems to better match the ambience of a pergola.

xcon
147 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3307652 11-Nov-2024 08:32


cshwone:

 

It's personal taste but plain warm white festoon lights would be my preference any day. Just seems to better match the ambience of a pergola.

 

 

 

 

I agree, plain warm white festoon lights - we have this on a covered 5m x 5m pergola

richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307665 11-Nov-2024 09:51


If you are getting cheap festoon lights, check them for any flicker. The miter10 near me has some horrific ones on their display pergolas (miter10 glenfield) and being under those would be very nausea inducing.




Richard rich.ms

Stu1

1771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3307688 11-Nov-2024 11:39


I have some of these which have been so far , https://www.bunnings.co.nz/lytworx-warm-white-connectable-festoon-party-lights-30-pack_p0376368

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
rabba
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3307697 11-Nov-2024 12:15


Hi, side question; what's the best way to hang festoon lights on an aluminum pergola?

tieke
674 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3307725 11-Nov-2024 13:33


On the more festive side, I inherited a string of coloured festoon bulbs (which I remember being used in various occasions since the 70s, with some of the bulbs being older still). I ended up replacing them with these lookalike LED versions that I got from thelightingoutlet.

 

 

richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307728 11-Nov-2024 13:47


Miter10 have some cheapish filament coloured glass lamps in both E27 and B22 for swapping out the old sets of festoons if you want coloured lights in them.




Richard rich.ms







