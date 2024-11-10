Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What tradie specialist do I hire for under house pile and bearer system?
Castlvaniafan

#317736 10-Nov-2024 14:53
I've gotten the clear from wife to turn a guest bedroom into a theatre room, which I'm really excited about (!), and the room has exhibited some floor bounce in the corner where I'll put my AV gear. this was raised in a builders report, I'll copy it below as it explain the work needing to be done. What type tradie do I hire for pile and bearer system? Is this a capenter type work?

 

The sub-floor area is reasonably tight beneath the house with some areas not being accessible. The house has been repiled historically, some of which have not been
tided to the bearers, which is recommended. The very front pile as one enters beneath once the baseboard has been removed, is
on the edge of the excavation and is technically undermined as the removed soil is lower than the original footing. The far side of
the house beneath the bedroom, it is recommended that, and additional pile and bearer system be installed to better support that
area of floor that shows bounce. 

eracode
Most builders should be able to do this work - but there are contractors who specialize in it. Given the lack of space under the house, it will probably have to be done from above  - which would mean removing and re-doing the floor (or part of it). IANA builder and stand to be corrected on this.

 

You don’t say where you live but have a look at this on Google.

 

 




Depends what is involved. If it is just a simple pile replacement, most most LBPs should be able to do this. However if piles have been replaced previously but not this one, then potentially there is something trickier involved. You might need to speak to a foundation specialist. 

Castlvaniafan

  #3307539 10-Nov-2024 15:43
Great! Thanks for the help. That Google link had some results in my area that I'll reach out to. 



Castlvaniafan:

 

Great! Thanks for the help. That Google link had some results in my area that I'll reach out to. 

 

 

Depending on the extent of what's needed, you may need a Building Consent.




Can you stick a camera under there and post some photos?  This might help get more specific advice.

 

Edited to add: Which could include ones showing how inaccessible it actually is, in cases where this is an issue.

johno1234
  #3307608 10-Nov-2024 20:50
eracode:

 

Castlvaniafan:

 

Great! Thanks for the help. That Google link had some results in my area that I'll reach out to. 

 

 

Depending on the extent of what's needed, you may need a Building Consent.

 

 

Maybe not if replacing like for like for the piling and no design change?

 

Where does the OP live?

 

We had to re-pile about half of a 100yo bungalow a few years ago. The untreated timber piles werer fill of borer and the bone dry subsoil had contracted leaving areas of floor sagging

 

Some of the space was head high and some was squat high and some was crawl high. Luckily we didn't have to do many of the latter  - they required removing the floor to access. We found a great guy who came in with a sidekick and jacked up the bearers onto acro props, removed the old piles (back then they basically sat on the ground and the bearers sat on them. Nothing was pinned!), hand dug new holes in the hard dry clay and cemented in new treated piles which were pinned to the bearers. They did an incredible job. Basically just builders who did a lot of re-piling jobs.

 

 

For people wanting to see how it's done, Scott Brown has a video.  It's somewhere in Mt.Eden, in fairly cramped conditions.  Surrounding episodes give a bit more context.

 
 
 
 

johno1234:

 

Maybe not if replacing like for like for the piling and no design change?

 

Where does the OP live?

 

We had to re-pile about half of a 100yo bungalow a few years ago. The untreated timber piles werer fill of borer and the bone dry subsoil had contracted leaving areas of floor sagging

 

 

MBIE say the following doesn’t require building consent

 

"Replacing old rotten wooden piles under a house with new treated timber piles in the same positions, as long as the work is not a complete or substantial replacement."

 

Some councils are bound to have their own ideas as to what constitutes substantial replacement.

Castlvaniafan

97 posts

Master Geek


  #3307669 11-Nov-2024 10:03
neb:

 

For people wanting to see how it's done, Scott Brown has a video.  It's somewhere in Mt.Eden, in fairly cramped conditions.  Surrounding episodes give a bit more context.

 

 

 

 

That's great video! 

