Some of the house carpet has been uplifted and I used 2 packs of these screws (to help fix a squeeky particle board floor): Zenith 10G x 50mm Gold Passivated Square Drive Chipboard Screw - 50 Pack - Bunnings New Zealand.

I drilled the pilot hole and countersunk using this: P&N 10g Quickbit TCT Cut Smart Countersink Drill Bit - Bunnings New Zealand

I broke the two HSS (bonus) drills and stripped several SQ2 drill bits. I finished the job with a ratchet screwdriver and the TCT supplied drill bit. However, the floor still squeeks and will make a last effort and add some more)

I have more squeeky floorboards to fix when more carpet is uplifted and intend to purchase a box of 500 screws.

The replacement Quickbit Cut Smart drill bits are only available on special order, reasonable expensive just for 2 (P&N 9/64 TCT Cut-Smart Replacement Drill Bit - 2 Pack - Bunnings New Zealand) , but cheaper than buying another P&N Cut Smart tool.

I am replacing my very old Bosch corded drill with a drill/driver and impact driver and will use these.

Can anyone suggest an alternative to the P&N Quickbit Cut Smart Drill bit?

I have done a bit of homework, but I don't necessarily understand what I am reading.

So, the P&N Quickbit Smart Drill bit appears to have a 9/64" (3.57 mm) drill and a 3/8" (9.525 mm) countersink.

I have a set of Draper drills, which includes a 3.5 mm drill bit, plus I still have the Quickbit tool with the TCT drill bit.

I was thinking of purchasing a countersink drill bit (or set) which would be approximately 3/8" (9.525 mm). Using Mitre 10 and Bunnings (both at Westgate, West Auckland), there doesn't seem to be any countersink drill bits at this size.

Alternatively, there is this Bosch (for example): Wood Countersink Drill Bit | Other Drill Bits

I have no idea why or how I broke the two HSS drills and they do take a bit of time to extract them from the Quickbit tool.

I have look at other reviews for other tools e.g. Macsim 10g Standard Head Clever Tool - Bunnings New Zealand but the reviews can be glowing or not.

Could someone cut through my waffle and say 'This is what I would do (or have done)'. Any links would be appreciated.