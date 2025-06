I am considering using Weathertex 'Natural' panels as a exterior cladding system for my new build. I would want to leave it to 'grey off' however I have not seen any examples of the product left to weather so I am keen to hear of any of your experiences with Weathertex Natural left to the weather. I understand the effect that shading from eaves etc would have. I am mainly interested in what colour tone it ends up at. Is it grey? Does it end up looking like 'wood' or more like 'old concrete'?